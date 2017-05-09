& cplSiteName &

Why VMware Thinks It Can Help the NFV Cause

Craig Matsumoto
9/6/2017
50%
50%

Having virtualized enterprise networks, VMware sees NFV as a chance to crack into carrier networks. Shekar Ayyar's job is to make sure the company is poised to give it a go.

This push began a couple of years ago, as VMware had nearly saturated its vSphere customer base and sought new markets. That's why last week's VMworld put so much focus on re-emphasizing the company's public-cloud ambitions. (See Following Amazon Partnership, VMware Is a Cloud Company Now.)

But the service provider world is new to VMware. As executive vice president of strategy for VMware's Telco Group, Ayyar's job is to get both sides accustomed to one another.

His Telco NFV team includes CTO Constantine Polychronopoulos, whose Bytemobile startup was acquired by Citrix in 2012. Honore' LaBourdette, VP of global market development, helps spread the team's message internally, and Gabriele Di Piazza, vice president of solutions, points VMware's product development teams toward features that would be useful to service providers. (See VMware's NFVi Push Embraces OPEN-O and VMware Makes Major MWC Splash.)

We chatted with Ayyar briefly at VMworld last week and got his perspective on VMware's place in the carrier universe.

Light Reading: You've told me VMware can play a strong role in ONAP. What did you mean by that?

Shekar Ayyar: You've got two large carriers, between AT&T and China Mobile. [Their efforts in ECOMP and Open-O led to the creation of ONAP.] While these guys can probably debate over the next 15 years, everybody else wants to get moving. They want to put something in production.

What we are intending to do is play a bridge role between them. We don't expect to be the catalyst that brings uniformity to AT&T's aspirations or China Mobile's. But we do expect to be a seat at the table in terms of how that dialogue evolves -- for example, by chairing some of the subcommittees and technical groups, particularly on orchestration and VIM and so on.

We can bring our knowledge of how to make these things operational for the rest of the world. AT&T probably has tens of thousands of developers, so if they want to build everything themselves, of course they can. We can bring in the knowledge of how these things might operate in the environment outside of AT&T and China Mobile and help the other carriers. (See MANO Marriage: ECOMP, OPEN-O Converge as ONAP.)

LR: Business-wise, how much does NFV mean to VMware?

Ayyar: We aren't publishing numbers on NFV revenue. But we are publishing numbers in terms of deployments. We've got 90 deployments now spread across roughly 45 carriers. We just announced the largest-ever telco deal that we have done to date, with Vodafone, and it was for NFV. These numbers are not insignificant. (See VMware's Hybrid Cloud Plans Pay Off.)

I see this as an opportunity, at least a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for VMware as well as our peers, in just a pure-play NFV infrastructure sense. You add the VNFs on top and the hardware underneath, and that leads you to a $10 billion type of number.

So, I'd say there is definitely the potential for a multi-hundred-million dollar opportunity in the near future.

LR: OK, I get that, but you're coming from the enterprise side. That's why I'm wondering how meaningful NFV really is to VMware.

Ayyar: Enterprise, unquestionably, is our bread and butter. If you look at the service provider markets, there are two segments that become very interesting for VMware.

One is the cloud provider movement. The other one is the telco network, where I would say that while we've got a business that is growing at a phenomenal pace today -- it's starting from a small base -- with the imminent arrival of 5G, we don't see a path to 5G without virtualization. Some carriers would have already been virtualized when they adopt 5G, others will find out that they need virtualization when they get to 5G. We think the potential is immense.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Documentaries
The Telecoms.com Podcast
9|5|17   |     |   (0) comments

Scott and Jamie put the band back together with the help of Iain from Light Reading. The overgrown enfants terribles of telecoms pick up where they left off by arguing the toss over net neutrality, Europe's 5G progress and some new gadgetry for IFA. In classic journalistic tradition they end up debating whether any of it actually matters and completely fail ...
LRTV Custom TV
2020 Vision Executive Summit: A Must-Attend Event for C-Level Executives
8|31|17   |   01:08   |   (0) comments

Light Reading's annual 2020 Vision Executive Summit takes place this year at the Intercontinental in Prague, Dec. 5-7, 2017. Confirmed speakers include Carl Russo, CEO of Calix, as well C-level executives from Telstra, CenturyLink, Deutsche Telekom and Verizon Innovation Labs. Please visit
LRTV Documentaries
Stay Tuned for MWC Americas!
8|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

Join us for our coverage on MWC Americas in San Francisco.
LRTV Custom TV
Connecting Rural Ireland With Imagine
8|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

WTTx supports Imagine to connect rural Ireland to fiber speed broadband.
Huawei Videos
The Power of Next-Gen Unified Communications
8|23|17   |   04:46   |   (0) comments

How Huawei's unified communications and videoconferencing platforms are saving time and money and improving customer experience for users in Italy.
LRTV Documentaries
Phone Review: Moto Z2 Play
8|22|17   |   1:54   |   (0) comments

Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones reviews the Moto Z2 Play, which he calls 'a nice modern Android phone with good battery life and one of the nicest cameras' he's seen. The Moto Z2 Play is a Gigabit LTE-ready phone, but we were not able to test speeds that fast in the US.
LRTV Documentaries
Three Gets Smart(y), BT Invokes Twitter – The Recap
8|21|17   |     |   (0) comments

From Telecoms.com, a recap of the week's telecoms talking points. It's been a week of gimmicks as Three tests out a pay-as-you-go sub-brand called Smarty; Comcast
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMware VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMware.
LRTV Documentaries
5G Spectrum Wars – The Recap
8|15|17   |   2:22   |   (0) comments

Service provider 3 has filed a lawsuit against Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction in the UK.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Is the US Ready to Close the Fiber Gap?
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/5/2017
Deutsche Telekom Unveils Major Content Push
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/1/2017
T-Mobile Says Its 600MHz LTE Sites Will Be 5G-Ready
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/31/2017
Showtime Punched for Sloppy Streaming
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 8/31/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
This Sums Up Our Long Weekend Nicely Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.