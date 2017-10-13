& cplSiteName &

What Does Automation Mean to You?

Ray Le Maistre
10/17/2017
50%
50%

With its promise of greater efficiencies and agility, automation is driving many network operator strategies these days -- that much is evident from quantifiable industry research and from the very public announcements being made by the biggest names in the telecoms world.

The research was undertaken by Heavy Reading (the smart arm of the Light Reading empire): Operator respondents were asked to identify the three most important aspects of digital transformation, and 143 of the 150 service providers surveyed earlier this year cited process automation. Virtualization came in second with 130 votes. (See Process Automation Tops Carriers' Goals for NFV.)

By that time, AT&T had already folded its ECOMP (Enhanced Control Orchestration, Management and Policy) code, developed during the past few years, into an open source project called ONAP, or Open Network Automation Platform -- the name says it all. (See MANO Marriage: ECOMP, OPEN-O Converge as ONAP.)

And, as we know, ONAP is not just for AT&T. (See ONAP Adds Equinix, Five Vendors and Vodafone Pushes ONAP Over Key Threshold.)

Add to that the big names behind the formation of an automation industry body -- China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, NTT DoCoMo, Telefónica to name the major operators -- and the following reports and thoughts from just the past few days:

Operators are right at the beginning of the automation journey and, as much as anything, need to talk through, and collaborate on, the potential use cases for automation and how it can be introduced into existing service provider businesses. That is actually the key focus of the automation group being set up within ETSI.

But anyone and everyone should be discussing and contributing to this topic, and I'd like to see as many folks as possible gather for a morning of debate, deliberation and coffee (a critical element) in London on November 2, when Light Reading will be hosting its first Automation & the New Carrier Network session.

We have a great line-up of operator, vendor and analyst participants and will be looking for an interactive morning during which we can get really stuck into this important topic and feed some insights and views back into the industry.

It's free to attend for anyone in the industry -- it would be great to see you there. And as it's a morning-only session, the debate can continue afterwards during a traditional lunchtime "session" for anyone that fancies a pint in a central London hostelry. I might even buy the first round...

— Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Shades of Ray
Following the C$562 million nuptials of Procera and Sandvine, the resulting packet inspection, analytics and policy management specialist is pitching itself to service providers as a key enabler in the shift to automated processes.
In China, consumers can now place a Kentucky Fried Phonecall.
I'm just back from a brief visit to Tel Aviv where I met a broad range of innovative teams from companies as diverse as AT&T, Sedona, Allot and Ethernity.
Time is running out to get your entries in for the industry's most prestigious awards.
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Is US Lurching Back to Monopoly Status?
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/16/2017
Pai's FCC Raises Alarms at Competitive Carriers
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/16/2017
The Big Cable DAA Update
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 10/11/2017
Telecom Italia Covers 73% of Italy With NB-IoT
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/13/2017
Tribalism Is Rife in Telecom, Too
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/13/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed