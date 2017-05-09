Vodafone Joins ONAP

LOS ANGELES -- The Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) Project today announced that Vodafone Group has joined as a Platinum member. The addition of Vodafone, one of the world’s largest service providers with operations in 26 countries, demonstrates the continuing momentum ONAP is achieving and highlights Vodafone’s ongoing commitment to open standards and open source.

Through worldwide collaboration and open development, Vodafone will help ONAP in its mission to deliver a neutral automation platform for network, infrastructure and services across service providers, cloud providers and enterprises challenged to provide on-demand services profitably and competitively, while leveraging existing investments.

Vodafone has been one of the early movers in the telecommunications industry to embrace virtualization and cloud technologies, with a program underway to drive the adoption of software-defined networks (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) technologies across the group, together with the necessary operational transformation required. With its scale, experience and focus on such a significant group-wide transformation, Vodafone is extremely well-positioned to help drive the ONAP initiative from design through to practical implementation across the industry.

“We are looking forward to joining and collaborating with the ONAP community,” said Fran Heeran, Group Head of Network Virtualization at Vodafone and ONAP governing board member. “In working with The Linux Foundation and other ONAP members, we look forward to contributing to and driving this exciting initiative as Vodafone continues to implement its network virtualization transformation program. Vodafone’s membership demonstrates the company’s commitment to open platforms and open source in helping to drive innovation and transformation across the telecommunication industry, especially in the areas of SDN and NFV.”

Vodafone joins 17 other global service providers and technology leaders that are platinum ONAP members, including Amdocs, AT&T, Bell, China Mobile, China Telecom, Cisco, Ericsson, GigaSpaces, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Jio, Nokia, Orange, Tech Mahindra, VMware and ZTE.

“With Vodafone and so many other global telecom companies investing in ONAP so early on, the project is incredibly well-positioned to swiftly deliver a common platform for rapidly designing, implementing and managing differentiated services,” said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager, The Linux Foundation. “We are honored to have Vodafone participate at the highest level as a platinum member and believe their participation will help shape the future of network automation.”

Vodafone joins the expanding ONAP community, which includes nearly 1,000 developers and 45 members, representing 55 percent of global subscribers. The ONAP community will come together for a technical face-to-face meeting on September 25-27 in Paris, France. Additional details can be found here.

