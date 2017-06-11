The Light Reading Podcast: TIP, MEF & a Visit to Dreamforce

In this inaugural Light Reading podcast, Carol Wilson talks to us about TIP, MEF and the ONAP controversy, while Mitch Wagner recaps his visit to Salesforce.com's Dreamforce event.

A word of explanation: We're trying our hand at a podcast here at Light Reading, and rather than recap the week's news, I thought we'd use this as a vehicle to get more in-depth with the editors around the Light Reading universe.

That includes not only Light Reading itself, but our community publications -- Enterprise Cloud News, Security Now, Telco Transformation and UBB2020 (our site covering wired broadband).

The podcast is downloadable at Soundcloud -- you have to click on the "More" button to get to that function. A few notes about this week's show:

— Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading