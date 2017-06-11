The Light Reading Podcast: TIP, MEF & a Visit to Dreamforce
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading
In this inaugural Light Reading podcast, Carol Wilson talks to us about TIP, MEF and the ONAP controversy, while Mitch Wagner recaps his visit to Salesforce.com's Dreamforce event.
A word of explanation: We're trying our hand at a podcast here at Light Reading, and rather than recap the week's news, I thought we'd use this as a vehicle to get more in-depth with the editors around the Light Reading universe.
That includes not only Light Reading itself, but our community publications -- Enterprise Cloud News, Security Now, Telco Transformation and UBB2020 (our site covering wired broadband).
The podcast is downloadable at Soundcloud -- you have to click on the "More" button to get to that function. A few notes about this week's show:
- Here's our coverage of the Telecom Infra Project summit, starting with Carol's story about TIP's new projects:
- Facebook's TIP Expands Its Influence, Except in the US
- OEMs: Reliance Jio Wants Only Your Software
- TIP Touts Progress in Mobile & Optical
- We mention MEF, LSO and ONAP. That's based on a story from October -- see ONAP & MEF Formally Team on LSO APIs, Framework.
- Here are our point/counterpoint stories on ONAP:
- Mitch Wagner's segment starts just around the 19:00 mark. Here's his coverage from Dreamforce:
- At Dreamforce 2017, Salesforce Doubling Down on AI
- Google's Diane Greene Opens Up on Her Life & Career
- IBM CEO Ginni Rometty: Darn Agile for a 106-Year-Old
- Mitch also mentions dancing mascots and the like. To see what he's talking about, thumb through his 2016 Dreamforce photos.
- For amusement purposes: The Salesforce.com tower is now the dominant feature of the downtown skyline, as The Atlantic muses.
- Music by Christopher Hawes (http://www.smilingcynic.com). © 2006-2014, Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License.
