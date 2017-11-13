ONAP Issues Amsterdam, First Software

together member resources, Amsterdam is the first step toward realization of a globally shared architecture and implementation for network automation, based on open source and open standards. It’s exciting to see a new era of industry collaboration and architectural convergence - via a healthy, rapidly diversifying ecosystem - begin to take shape with the release of ONAP Amsterdam."

The Amsterdam release provides a unified architecture which includes production-proven code from open source ECOMP and OPEN-O to provide design-time and run-time environments within a single, policy-driven service orchestration platform. Common, vendor-agnostic models allow users to quickly design and implement new services using best-of-breed components, even within existing brownfield environments. Real-time inventory and analytics support monitoring, end-to-end troubleshooting, and closed-loop feedback to ensure SLAs as well as rapid optimization of service design and implementations. Additionally, ONAP is able to manage and orchestrate both virtualized and physical network functions.

The entire platform has been explicitly architected to address current real-world challenges in operating tier-one networks. Amsterdam provides verified blueprints for two initial use cases, with more to be developed and tested in future releases. This includes VoLTE (Voice Over LTE), which allows voice to be unified onto IP networks. By virtualizing the the core network, ONAP is used to design, deploy, monitor and manage the lifecycle of a complex end-to-end VoLTE service. The second use case is Residential vCPE. With ONAP, all services are provided in-network, which means CSPs can add new services rapidly and on-demand to their residential customers to create new revenue streams and counter competitors.

"In six short months, the community has rallied together to produce a platform that transforms the service delivery lifecycle via closed-loop automation," said Mazin Gilbert, ONAP Technical Steering Committee (TSC) chair, and vice president, Advanced Technology, AT&T Labs. "This initial release provides blueprints for service provider use cases, representing the collaboration and innovation of the community."

With more than 55 percent of global mobile subscribers represented by member carriers, ONAP is poised to become the de facto automation platform for telecom carriers. This common, open platform greatly reduces development costs and time for VNF vendors, while allowing network operators to optimize their selection of best-of-breed commercial VNF offerings for each of their services. Standardized models and interfaces greatly simplify integration time and cost, allowing telecom and cloud providers to deliver new offerings quickly and competitively.

Member companies – which represent every aspect of the ecosystem (vendors, telecommunication providers, cable and cloud operators, NFV vendors, solution providers) -- are already leveraging ONAP for commercial products and services. Amsterdam code is also integrated into proof of concepts.

Additionally, ONAP is part of a thriving global community; more than 450 people attended the recent Open Source Networking Days events to learn how ONAP and other open source networking projects are changing network operations.

Looking ahead, the community is already beginning plans for the second ONAP release, “Beijing.” Scheduled for release in summer 2018, Beijing will include scale, stability, security and performance enhancements, more use cases to support today’s service provider needs, key 5G features, and inter- cloud connectivity. Interest from large enterprises will likely further shape the platform and use cases in future releases.

ONAP will continue to evolve harmonization with SDOs and other other source projects, with a focus on aligning APIs/Information Models as well as OSS/BSS integration. ONAP Beijing Release Developer Forum will take place on Dec. 11-13 in Santa Clara, California, and will include topics for end users, VNF providers, and the ONAP developer community via a variety of sessions including presentations, panels and hands-on labs.

Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP)