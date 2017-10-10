& cplSiteName &

ONAP & MEF Formally Team on LSO APIs, Framework

Carol Wilson
10/11/2017
50%
50%

MEF and ONAP are formally teaming up, agreeing to work jointly on key aspects of MEF's Lifecycle Services Orchestration framework, including specific interfaces that will ultimately allow end-to-end services across multiple operators' ONAP deployments.

The formal memorandum of understanding means MEF becomes an associate member of Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) while ONAP's host organization, the Linux Foundation, becomes an associate member of MEF. (See MEF, ONAP Collaborate on LSO, Automation.)

More practically speaking, a group of companies that belongs to both organizations will become part of a sub-project under the existing team addressing standards development organizations, says Arpit Joshipura, The Linux Foundation's general manager of Networking & Orchestration, in an interview. That sub-project team will work out the next level of detail in making sure the APIs being developed for MEF's LSO will work with ONAP's specifications. Their work will then be reviewed and approved by the ONAP technical steering committee and put into the open source code that ONAP releases, with that group also responsible for any upstream changes that follow, Joshipura says.

Specifically, the joint effort will focus on the LSO Legato API, a key northbound interface in the LSO Framework that defines the connection to operations and support and billing systems (OSSs/BSSs), says Daniel Bar-Lev, MEF's director of the office of the CTO. "If we can agree we'll both use LSO Legato APIs, that is a great step forward and that is one of our initial objectives," he tells Light Reading.

There is also a focus on using two other APIs -- LSO Sonata and LSO Interlude -- as a means for network operators to enable their ONAP implementations to interact, since each operator's use of ONAP will be adapted to its own existing network operations, Bar-Lev adds.

"This is really where the collaboration is going, where the rubber meets the road," he commented. "If we can get this down, where we agree on using LSO Legato and how that should be done, that makes sense for physical network functions as well as virtual network functions to seamlessly work together. We can also provide that east-west connection, which ONAP isn't dealing with, through LSO Legato and LSO Interlude, and then we'll be able to take different ONAP implementations in different providers and actually start seeing and demonstrating end-to-end services using ONAP."

Bar-Lev says MEF members are going to make available the ONAP implementations in their networks and labs for interaction through the MEF-ONAP collaboration, as soon as late this year, following MEF17 in Orlando in mid-November.

Standards developing organizations (SDOs) and open source groups have been promising to work more closely together, to ease both network operator and vendor concerns that the proliferation of organizations tackling specs and standards has become confusing and overwhelming, but this is one of the first formal agreements of this type that specifies work between an SDO and an open source group.

Joshi says it won't be the last for ONAP, which is set to issue its first software release by year's end, adding that such collaborations will focus on groups engaged in work areas directly adjacent to ONAP's work. As for the scope of that work, ONAP is moving in the opposition direction of Open Source MANO, which this week dropped a software release that positions OSM as a component for NFV orchestration. (See OSM's New NFV MANO Release Sticks to a Focused Approach.)

"We believe that ONAP is now turning out to be the de facto automation platform for carriers," Joshi says. At the group's recent technical meeting, further progress was made on the ONAP architecture that will be foundational for its Amsterdam software release, shown below.

"It is very comprehensive, and not only is it multivendor, it is multi-cloud. You have the VF-C drivers in there, SDN agents in there, controller drivers, etc.," he says, along with VNF onboarding requirements. "The team is working toward year-end delivery with about 30 projects approved in this release."

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
The Revolution Will Be Automated
Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 10/10/2017
Facebook Accelerates But YouTube Dominates – Report
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/5/2017
DT: Brutal Automation Is Only Way to Succeed
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/10/2017
WiCipedia: Twitter Threats, Diversity Hires & Oracle in Hot Seat
Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 10/6/2017
Netflix Hikes Rates, Tries to Outrun Debt
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/6/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Hunt & Peck Click Here
Giving new meaning to hunt-and-peck typing!
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed