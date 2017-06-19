& cplSiteName &

No More Navel-Gazing: CORD Speeds Automation

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
8/11/2017
50%
50%

Central Office Re-Architected as a Data Center (CORD) increasingly appeals to carriers ready to quit "navel-gazing" about virtualization, and instead adopt a clear, comprehensive path to deploy and integrate major virtualization elements in their central offices, according to a Heavy Reading report released this week. By implementing CORD, service providers can more effectively compete with web-scale operators while speeding network automation and innovation.

In the report, "CORD & the Future of CSP Automation," Heavy Reading Contributing Analyst Steve Koppman explains that part of CORD's attraction to carriers stems from its developers' ability to meet aggressive development timelines. Although still early-stage, CORD has already demonstrated it can further CSP virtualization goals by taking a "Standards Follow Software" approach.

"It's not just new hardware, it's a whole completely different way of running your business," said Roz Roseboro, senior analyst of data center infrastructure and MANO for Heavy Reading. "CORD itself is allowing someone to get a view of what that whole process might look like, and they're addressing all of that within the project as opposed to lots of other projects that have just parts of the puzzle. CORD is trying to put something together that someone could actually deploy."

Get real-world answers to virtualization challenges from industry leaders. Join us for the NFV & Carrier SDN event in Denver. Register now for this exclusive opportunity to learn from and network with industry experts -- communications service providers get in free!

CORD appeals to service providers as it "appears to be the most realized and visible manifestation of virtualization in the telco space," combining the trifecta of cloud, SDN and NFV, and providing a comprehensive package for integration of these foundational elements of virtualization, according to Koppman.

Using CORD's explicit model for transitioning from the legacy networking ecosystem, carriers can greatly enhance their ability to compete with web-scale operators unencumbered by interoperability and access concerns. Deploying CORD, CSPs will use a combination of commodity hardware and open source software in their COs to mirror the functionality of data centers, reducing costs and enabling them to update services in real time.

"It's a way for service providers to try automation out without completely changing everything right away because you could do it for just one service and one CO," said Roseboro. "CORD is a way to dip your toe in and prove that this whole new architecture and process can work."

In addition to furthering CSPs' automation goals, CORD also enables access unification and promotes edge-computing capabilities supporting innovation for the Internet of Things (IoT) and virtual/augmented reality, for prominent examples, as well as for myriad future applications. (See Edge Computing: AT&T's Next Big Play?)

"The history of the industry has been of proprietary boxes from different vendors for distinct domains like residential, enterprise and wireless, and these will all now plug into something common -- the multi-service edge. The line between access technologies will break down and it will be more like plugging different line cards into a computer," said Koppman. "This will facilitate the Internet of Things and new applications more generally, shifting the focus increasingly to the network edge."

One of the biggest problems implementing CORD is identifying enough knowledgeable staff and training employees in this new and still emerging approach. "It's not the blind leading the blind," said Koppman. "But it may be the near-sighted leading the astigmatic."

While CORD delivers a worked-out end-to-end solution, it faces similar challenges as other virtualization projects that significantly change how telcos manage services, said Roseboro. "With CORD, you're not only changing the hardware, you're changing how you manage the service -- how you create the service, how it's delivered and how you manage it," she added.

CORD started as an Open Network Operating System (ONOS) use case and initiative led by ON.Lab and the Linux Foundation , but in 2016 spun off as an independent open source project with its own governance, and community of partners, collaborators and contributors. Full operator members include AT&T, Verizon, China Unicom, NTT, Deutsche Telekom, SK Telecom, Google and Comcast; vendor top-tier members include Cisco, Ciena, Fujitsu, Intel, NEC, Nokia, Samsung, Radisys, Ericsson and Huawei. In addition, CORD claims some hundred other participant companies, primarily longstanding ONF (Open Networking Foundation) members including major service providers such as Sprint, BT, Telefonica and Telecom Italia.

Heavy Reading forecasts a majority of CSPs will use CORD by 2020 to at least some degree, and nearly 40% of all end-customers (residential, wireless and enterprise, collectively) will have service provided by COs or their equivalents using CORD by mid-2021.

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

(1)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
mendyk
100%
0%
mendyk,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
8/11/2017 | 1:36:40 PM
Why CORD matters
In an industry that's addicted to hype, it's surprising that edge/fog computing/networking hasn't generated more excitement. This plays to the one big advantage that CSPs have over the webscalers -- locality -- and it will be an essential part of IoT, including connected car. Maybe we'll have to wait for the webscalers to buy CSPs to get pumped up about this.
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
LRTV Custom TV
ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Google Fires Engineer Over Gender Manifesto
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 8/8/2017
Will Messaging Market Leave Telecom Behind?
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 8/8/2017
Disney Joins OTT Bandwagon
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 8/9/2017
ATIS: Connected Car Security an Industry-Wide Issue
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 8/10/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
I Know It's in There! Click Here
Now how do I get it out...
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.