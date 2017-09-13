Netscout Announces nGenius Business Analytics

WESTFORD, Mass. -- NetScout today announced the launch of its nGenius Business Analytics solution. This solution delivers the industry’s first next-generation smart data approach to analytics that makes wired data consumable for Big Data applications in a scalable, cost-effective manner.

As traditional Communications Service Providers (CSPs) evolve into Digital Service Providers (DSPs), they are striving to use network data to automate operations, enhance customer care, and deliver personalised services. NetScout’s new nGenius Business Analytics software enables service providers to quickly and efficiently analyze their network traffic to acquire intelligent and timely insights into their subscribers, services, networks, and applications.

nGenius Business Analytics utilizes NetScout’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) smart data technology to deliver these insights to mobile, fixed, and multiple system cable operators, enabling them to be keenly responsive to customer needs and to identify new opportunities in their business. In addition, nGenius Business Analytics provides open industry standard mechanisms to ensure that customers can easily export NetScout’s smart data into their data lakes and to third-party analytic platforms.

“Analytics needs to be an integral part of the refactored network,” said Elisabeth Rainge, research vice president, IDC. “To deliver the infrastructure for digital experiences like IoT and best practices like DevOps, technologists are increasingly dependent on curated, actionable information to optimize virtualized and distributed network resources.”

NetScout’s patented ASI software technology utilizes actual subscriber control and user plane data and generates high value, yet compact, ASI smart data that reduces Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and power consumption by decreasing the amount of hardware in the middleware and application layers.

nGenius Business Analytics provides in-depth analysis of subscriber behavior, lower TCO and investment protection and a smart high-value data set. It also delivers unrestricted analysis and reporting and support for Big Data initiatives.

“The industry has been reliant on high-powered, expensive analytics that are typically applied to noisy, poor quality data sets. Our service provider customers need a sophisticated yet cost-effective analytics platform that, in combination with high-quality smart data, delivers greater scalability and lower TCO along with investment protection,” said Anil Singhal, co-founder, president and chief executive officer, NetScout.

“By leveraging our vast expertise and extensive technical capabilities, we’ve delivered this winning combination in nGenius Business Analytics and our ISNG smart data platform, enabling our customers around the world to make superior business decisions.”

nGenius Business Analytics is available today for service providers and is already in use with more than a dozen service provider customers.

