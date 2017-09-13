& cplSiteName &

Netscout Announces nGenius Business Analytics

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
9/19/2017
50%
50%

WESTFORD, Mass. -- NetScout today announced the launch of its nGenius Business Analytics solution. This solution delivers the industry’s first next-generation smart data approach to analytics that makes wired data consumable for Big Data applications in a scalable, cost-effective manner.

As traditional Communications Service Providers (CSPs) evolve into Digital Service Providers (DSPs), they are striving to use network data to automate operations, enhance customer care, and deliver personalised services. NetScout’s new nGenius Business Analytics software enables service providers to quickly and efficiently analyze their network traffic to acquire intelligent and timely insights into their subscribers, services, networks, and applications.

nGenius Business Analytics utilizes NetScout’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) smart data technology to deliver these insights to mobile, fixed, and multiple system cable operators, enabling them to be keenly responsive to customer needs and to identify new opportunities in their business. In addition, nGenius Business Analytics provides open industry standard mechanisms to ensure that customers can easily export NetScout’s smart data into their data lakes and to third-party analytic platforms.

“Analytics needs to be an integral part of the refactored network,” said Elisabeth Rainge, research vice president, IDC. “To deliver the infrastructure for digital experiences like IoT and best practices like DevOps, technologists are increasingly dependent on curated, actionable information to optimize virtualized and distributed network resources.”

NetScout’s patented ASI software technology utilizes actual subscriber control and user plane data and generates high value, yet compact, ASI smart data that reduces Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and power consumption by decreasing the amount of hardware in the middleware and application layers.

nGenius Business Analytics provides in-depth analysis of subscriber behavior, lower TCO and investment protection and a smart high-value data set. It also delivers unrestricted analysis and reporting and support for Big Data initiatives.

“The industry has been reliant on high-powered, expensive analytics that are typically applied to noisy, poor quality data sets. Our service provider customers need a sophisticated yet cost-effective analytics platform that, in combination with high-quality smart data, delivers greater scalability and lower TCO along with investment protection,” said Anil Singhal, co-founder, president and chief executive officer, NetScout.

“By leveraging our vast expertise and extensive technical capabilities, we’ve delivered this winning combination in nGenius Business Analytics and our ISNG smart data platform, enabling our customers around the world to make superior business decisions.”

nGenius Business Analytics is available today for service providers and is already in use with more than a dozen service provider customers.

NetScout Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: NTCT)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Highlights: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Could the Connected Car Help Prevent Terrorism?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/15/2017
AT&T Wants to Ditch the Dish
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/13/2017
Cities Slam FCC on Broadband Proceedings
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/15/2017
Apple's New iPhones: No Gigabit LTE for You!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/14/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed