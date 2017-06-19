Mirantis Doubles Down on NFV, Optimizing Mirantis Cloud Platform for Telcos

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Mirantis today announced a series of innovative NFV-focused updates to Mirantis Cloud Platform (MCP), optimized for easy deployment, operations and updates via DriveTrain.

“MCP now includes significant new enhancements for NFV, available for customers to consume via the DriveTrain toolchain,” said Boris Renski, Mirantis co-founder and CMO. “Leading Communications companies are selecting Mirantis to enable their VNFs and unlock a 'disaggregated' NFV stack that's tuned for high performance and based on open source standards and non-proprietary infrastructure hardware.”

Mirantis continues to add capabilities supporting NFV for telecom operators, cable providers and enterprises. These new capabilities include significant new functionality for NFV, providing the VIM (including SDN controller) + NFVi layers of the ETSI NFV reference architecture. Specifically, they include:

OVS-DPDK over bonded interfaces: Allows users to consume higher bandwidth over a single link aggregated interface.

VLAN-aware VMs: Enables users to consume significantly fewer vNICs, where previously a separate vNIC was required for each VLAN. This dramatically reduces the networking complexity of the virtualized environment.

Per-VF QoS: Bandwidth capping on a per-virtual-function level permits fine-grained traffic shaping and prevents noisy-neighbor syndromes.

With MCP, Mirantis departs from the traditional software-centric method that revolves around licensing and support subscriptions. Instead, the company is pioneering an operations-centric approach, where open infrastructure is continuously delivered with an operations SLA through a managed service or by the customer themselves. This way, software updates no longer happen once every 6-12 months, but are introduced in minor increments on a bi-weekly basis, and with no down time.

Announced in April, Mirantis Cloud Platform includes leading open source software such as OpenStack and Kubernetes, continuously delivered via the DriveTrain Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipeline and provided to customers in a unique build-operate-transfer delivery model that ensures successful hybrid cloud operations at scale.

