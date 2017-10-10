& cplSiteName &

MEF, ONAP Collaborate on LSO, Automation

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/11/2017
50%
50%

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- MEF and the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP), a Linux Foundation Project today announced a Memorandum of Understanding designed to accelerate the rollout of agile, assured, and orchestrated services across automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks. Service providers, cloud providers, and enterprises are challenged to provide on-demand services profitably and competitively, while maximizing existing investments. Together, MEF and ONAP will leverage the resources of their more than 250 combined member companies to speed open source-based SDN/NFV and LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) innovation that will power a new generation of dynamic network services optimized for the digital economy.

As part of the agreement, MEF is now an associate member of ONAP and The Linux Foundation, and The Linux Foundation is an auditing member of MEF. The organizations will jointly work on LSO Framework development and the creation of standardized open LSO APIs designed to automate the entire lifecycle for services orchestrated across multiple provider networks and multiple network technology domains. These efforts will be supported by LSO Hackathons at MEF17 and several MEF-hosted events in 2018 that will enable open source community developers and networking professionals to develop LSO-SDN-NFV based solutions that can be used in open source projects and in development of MEF LSO API specifications.

The collaboration between MEF and ONAP extends the work that MEF is already undertaking with The Linux Foundation’s OpenDaylight (ODL) and Platform for Network Data Analytics (PNDA) Projects. More details on collaborative initiatives will be shared in coming months.

"ONAP was formed with the understanding that the creation of a comprehensive framework for real-time, policy-driven software automation of virtual network functions could best be achieved by sharing and combining industry resources," said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager of Networking & Orchestration, The Linux Foundation. "As part of this vision, The Linux Foundation is integrating our open networking initiatives more closely with industry associations like MEF. MEF and ONAP hold a common vision for the end-to-end automation of service provider networks. We are pleased to work with them to combine resources and minimize fragmentation to accelerate the transformation and automation of networks with SDN and NFV."

"MEF is delighted to work with The Linux Foundation’s ONAP Project on a common goal of advancing orchestration of dynamic services that provide unprecedented user and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities," said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF. "We see great value in harmonizing open source and open standards work to speed development of open LSO APIs and realize their implementation as quickly as possible."

MEF

Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
The Revolution Will Be Automated
Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 10/10/2017
Facebook Accelerates But YouTube Dominates – Report
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/5/2017
WiCipedia: Twitter Threats, Diversity Hires & Oracle in Hot Seat
Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 10/6/2017
Netflix Hikes Rates, Tries to Outrun Debt
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/6/2017
DT: Brutal Automation Is Only Way to Succeed
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/10/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Hunt & Peck Click Here
Giving new meaning to hunt-and-peck typing!
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed