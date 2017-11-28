MEF Expands Reach to Cover Cloud Applications With IMTC Integration

LOS ANGELES -- MEF, the driving force enabling agile, assured, and orchestrated services, is integrating the International Multimedia Telecommunications Consortium (IMTC) into its new Applications Committee, which began formal work in October. MEF CTO Pascal Menezes currently is leading the committee, with co-chairs to be selected in the coming months. As part of this transaction, all assets of IMTC will be transferred to MEF and active work will be carried on within MEF. IMTC member companies that are not already members of MEF will become MEF principal members.

“As more and more enterprises move their applications to the cloud, there is a need to ensure that cloud applications deliver a high-quality, frictionless end-user experience,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “We consider this expansion of our scope of work a natural extension of our MEF 3.0 transformational service framework enabling agile, assured, and orchestrated services across a global ecosystem of automated networks.”

The objective of the Applications Committee is to ultimately enable cloud applications to dynamically interact with the network via MEF’s LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) framework using a set of machine-to-machine APIs. This thereby ensures that application-level quality of experience, security, and performance requirements can be met by the underlying network infrastructure using LSO Artificial Intelligence analytics and automation without human intervention.

