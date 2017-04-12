Telefónica has tapped Juniper for a multi-stage project to automate its network with the aim of eventually creating what the pair calls a "self-driving network."
"The goal is to evolve Telefónica's infrastructure into one that can self-analyze, self-discover, self-configure and, ultimately, self-correct," Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) said in a statement Tuesday.
Telefónica will be testing out the Juniper Extension Toolkit (JET) with programming interfaces (APIs) that it make it possible to institute more automation at the network level. It will be using the Junos Telemetry Engine to analyze data and detect the status of the network. Finally, Juniper will deliver to Telefónica artificial intelligence (AI) tools that can use the data to enable the network to "suggest or even take actions appropriate to the demand and its state."
Beyond self-diagnosis and self-correction, and the allocation of network resources, Telefónica and Juniper say they are working on developing a use case that would allow the system to create services based upon specific quality of service agreements.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.