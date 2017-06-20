Inocybe & Wind River Collaborate on NFV

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2017 /CNW/ - Inocybe Technologies, a leading Open Networking technology provider from the data center to the network edge, with Wind River today announced their collaboration to supply a fully integrated and ultra-reliable NFV foundation for the rigorous demands of carrier and critical enterprise networks.

Cloud, IoT and 5G are changing how modern networks are operated and deployed at scale. Inocybe's Open Networking Platform is one of the first to enable enterprises and service providers to deploy software defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions across an integrated and consumable environment. By validating and integrating Inocybe's Open Networking Platform with offerings from the Wind River Titanium Cloud portfolio of virtualization software products, companies can utilize open networking solutions that are ready for deployment in global service providers' production networks.

Inocybe's Open Networking Platform and OpenDaylight-based controllers have been tested and validated as part of the Wind River Titanium Cloud ecosystem program. Through collaboration with Inocybe Technologies, an industry-leading open source software company, the Titanium Cloud ecosystem promotes the availability of interoperable standard products optimized for SDN and NFV deployments with Titanium Cloud to help accelerate time-to-market for service providers.

"We are seeing tremendous momentum of Open Networking technology adoption within service providers and enterprises. Companies deploying Cloud, 5G and IoT need to change how they manage and operate their networks at scale. The Inocybe Open Networking Platform is among the first to enable the deployment of OpenDaylight SDN and NFV solutions across and integrated environment. Together with Wind River, customers are now able to deploy an ultra-reliable, automated, intelligent and consumable network," said John Zannos, Chief Revenue Officer at Inocybe Technologies. "Inocybe with Wind River can now help customers deploy production SDN and NFV technology."

"Service providers are in need of validated and market-ready end-to-end NFV solutions. To address this need, collaboration across the ecosystem is essential," said Charlie Ashton, senior director of business development for networking solutions at Wind River. "We are working with Inocybe Technologies to create optimized, interoperable solutions for service providers that are deploying NFV in their networks. The Inocybe Open Networking Platform and Titanium Cloud provide a foundation for carrier grade NFV services, and by leveraging other pre-validated NFV elements, service providers can quickly achieve their goals such as reducing OPEX while accelerating the introduction of new high-value services."

The Inocybe Open Networking Platform with Wind River Titanium Cloud are designed to meet the stringent "always on" requirements of the communications industry. With Open Networking Platform and Titanium Cloud as the NFV foundation, the telecom industry can rapidly rollout new services while ensuring the carrier grade uptime and strict reliability mandated by telecom networks. Titanium Cloud is based on open software standards including Linux, real-time Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM), carrier grade plugins for OpenStack®, Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK), and accelerated virtual switching, all optimized for Intel architecture platforms. The Inocybe Open Networking Platform is based on the leading, emerging and innovative open networking software, accelerating the adoption of automated and intelligent networking based on projects like OpenDaylight, FD.io, PNDA and ONAP.

Inocybe Technologies

Wind River Systems Inc.