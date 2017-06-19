IHS Markit's Michael Howard Talks Automation

While SDN and NFV are well-known elements of carriers' virtualization efforts, automation is the lynchpin that will help them reap the benefits of more agile networks and services, according to IHS Markit's Michael Howard.

During a recent Telco Transformation radio show, Howard -- senior research director of carrier networks -- dug into why service providers needed to put an increased focus on their automation efforts. (See IHS Markit's Howard: Automate Everything .)

In conjunction with increased visibility and orchestration from SDN, automation allows service providers to be more agile when deploying new services while also reducing their operational costs, Howard said.

Minus the shackles of hardware, automation anchors on-demand capabilities for service providers. Along with improved services for customers, automation also leads to increased revenues for carriers, according to Howard.

"What is the biggest underpinning of how do you achieve that on-demand capability? You have to automate," Howard said. "You have to automate everything. You have to take people out of the process. The higher trend is that this carrier transformation is going on. Competition is the driver, and competition of the telcos with the big mega-scale cloud providers is a big driver as well. SDN and NFV are tools -- are the basic technologies -- that help achieve this."

You can hear the full interview on Telco Transformation (free registration required).

— Mike Robuck, Editor, Telco Transformation