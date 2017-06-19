& cplSiteName &

Gluware Launches the Industry’s First Multi-Vendor, Multi-Domain IT Automation and Orchestration Solutions

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
8/21/2017
50%
50%

SACRAMENTO, CA -- Today Gluware is making four important announcements:

1. Glue Networks has changed its name to Gluware

The Gluware names provides a better moniker of the application solutions we develop. Our Multi-Vendor, Multi-Domain Solutions provide Automation and Orchestration that is pure software that binds networks and services together.

2. Gluware is launching the first Multi-Vendor, Multi-Domain IT Automation and Orchestration Solutions

The evolution to Multi-vendor, Multi-Domain IT Automation and Orchestration Solutions to automate the mundane and bring Intent-Based Networking Solutions to the masses has not been an overnight process. Previously Gluware has been a leader in the SD-WAN orchestration space, and has developed its core technology over 6+ years. Gluware has evolved as a leader in the IT Automation and Orchestration and Intent-Based Networking space.

Additional background on Gluware (formerly Glue Networks) is:

  • The Company currently is automating mission critical infrastructure for top Enterprises in 25+ countries
  • The first pioneer SD-WAN solution in 2011
  • Gluware has raised over $37M in funding
  • The only pure software solution for SD-WAN designs
  • Offers a “Supercharged Cisco IWAN” solution
  • Offers IT Automation, Intent-Based solutions for multi-vendor devices
  • Provides prepackaged solutions with easy to use workflows
  • Provides orchestration between physical and virtual environments
  • Does not require new hardware purchases
  • The Blue Planet team that took Cyan public and sold to Ciena for $500M is now part of Gluware

3. Gluware Adds SDN Expertise with addition of Cyan Blue Planet Co-Founder and His Team

Gluware has joined forces with the co-founder of Cyan Blue Planet, Eric Clelland, who brought the team that took Cyan public and sold to Ciena for $500M and has been leading the evolution of Gluware to IT Automation and Orchestration and Intent-Based Networking Solutions for the mass market. Eric is SVP, Sales, Marketing, and Business Development at Gluware.

4. Gluware will be demonstrating its Gluware 3.0 software solutions including VNFusion physical and virtual automation and orchestration at VMworld 2017 in Las Vegas

There has been a lot of focus on SDN/ NFV infrastructure management. The industry needs a solution that can orchestrate the network functions between the physical and virtual environment. Gluware is pioneering the Multi-Vendor Multi-Domain Intent-Based Networking space with the industry’s first packaged IT automation solutions. Gluware VNFusion provides enterprise and SPs the flexibility of mixing and matching vendors as well as physical and virtual instantiations.

Jeff Gray, CEO and co-founder, Gluware, said: “We have been building Gluware over the last 6 years and have now cracked the code to bring packaged IT automation solutions to the mass market. No buzz words, no empty marketing promises, and no vendor lock-in. Gluware is proven and is delivering millions of dollars of value to enteprises today. With the evolution to packaged solutions, Gluware is now able to deliver specific business value to customers with a portfolio of automation solutions that are easy to use and easy to consume.”

Eric Clelland, SVP, Sales, Marketing, and Business Development, Gluware, said: “Gluware deployments allow for traditional networks to “cap” traditional deployments while gradually introducing new solutions. This is the true test of abstraction and orchestration; other solutions “recommend” new hardware to deliver “their” automation shifting the lock-in. Gluware automates the network as it exists today.”

Cary Shiner, Chief Operating Officer, Technology Group Solutions, said: “IT Automation and Orchestration are key to our business success. Gluware solutions provide new world scalability and economics. Multi-Vendor and Multi-Domain represents the way networks actually exist. There isn’t room for proprietary solutions when running a best of breed network and wanting flexibility to change vendors.”

Lee Doyle, Principal Analyst, Doyle Research, said: “Multi-vendor orchestration across physical and virtual network environments is a critical challenge for most large enterprises and service providers.”

Gluware

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMWare VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMWare.
LRTV Documentaries
5G Spectrum Wars – The Recap
8|15|17   |   2:22   |   (0) comments

Service provider 3 has filed a lawsuit against Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction in the UK.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Intel CEO Leaves Trump Biz Advisory Board
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/15/2017
Are Cord-Cutting's Days Numbered?
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 8/14/2017
Orchestration Startup UBiqube Pivots Away From NFV
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 8/15/2017
Verizon Video Woes Pile On
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 8/14/2017
WiCipedia: Dolly Babes, Manifesto Backlash & 'Brotastic' Failures
Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 8/18/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
We Know a Tough Day When We See One Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.