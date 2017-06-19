Gluware Launches the Industry’s First Multi-Vendor, Multi-Domain IT Automation and Orchestration Solutions

SACRAMENTO, CA -- Today Gluware is making four important announcements:

1. Glue Networks has changed its name to Gluware

The Gluware names provides a better moniker of the application solutions we develop. Our Multi-Vendor, Multi-Domain Solutions provide Automation and Orchestration that is pure software that binds networks and services together.

2. Gluware is launching the first Multi-Vendor, Multi-Domain IT Automation and Orchestration Solutions

The evolution to Multi-vendor, Multi-Domain IT Automation and Orchestration Solutions to automate the mundane and bring Intent-Based Networking Solutions to the masses has not been an overnight process. Previously Gluware has been a leader in the SD-WAN orchestration space, and has developed its core technology over 6+ years. Gluware has evolved as a leader in the IT Automation and Orchestration and Intent-Based Networking space.

Additional background on Gluware (formerly Glue Networks) is:

The Company currently is automating mission critical infrastructure for top Enterprises in 25+ countries

The first pioneer SD-WAN solution in 2011

Gluware has raised over $37M in funding

The only pure software solution for SD-WAN designs

Offers a “Supercharged Cisco IWAN” solution

Offers IT Automation, Intent-Based solutions for multi-vendor devices

Provides prepackaged solutions with easy to use workflows

Provides orchestration between physical and virtual environments

Does not require new hardware purchases

The Blue Planet team that took Cyan public and sold to Ciena for $500M is now part of Gluware

3. Gluware Adds SDN Expertise with addition of Cyan Blue Planet Co-Founder and His Team

Gluware has joined forces with the co-founder of Cyan Blue Planet, Eric Clelland, who brought the team that took Cyan public and sold to Ciena for $500M and has been leading the evolution of Gluware to IT Automation and Orchestration and Intent-Based Networking Solutions for the mass market. Eric is SVP, Sales, Marketing, and Business Development at Gluware.

4. Gluware will be demonstrating its Gluware 3.0 software solutions including VNFusion physical and virtual automation and orchestration at VMworld 2017 in Las Vegas

There has been a lot of focus on SDN/ NFV infrastructure management. The industry needs a solution that can orchestrate the network functions between the physical and virtual environment. Gluware is pioneering the Multi-Vendor Multi-Domain Intent-Based Networking space with the industry’s first packaged IT automation solutions. Gluware VNFusion provides enterprise and SPs the flexibility of mixing and matching vendors as well as physical and virtual instantiations.

Jeff Gray, CEO and co-founder, Gluware, said: “We have been building Gluware over the last 6 years and have now cracked the code to bring packaged IT automation solutions to the mass market. No buzz words, no empty marketing promises, and no vendor lock-in. Gluware is proven and is delivering millions of dollars of value to enteprises today. With the evolution to packaged solutions, Gluware is now able to deliver specific business value to customers with a portfolio of automation solutions that are easy to use and easy to consume.”

Eric Clelland, SVP, Sales, Marketing, and Business Development, Gluware, said: “Gluware deployments allow for traditional networks to “cap” traditional deployments while gradually introducing new solutions. This is the true test of abstraction and orchestration; other solutions “recommend” new hardware to deliver “their” automation shifting the lock-in. Gluware automates the network as it exists today.”

Cary Shiner, Chief Operating Officer, Technology Group Solutions, said: “IT Automation and Orchestration are key to our business success. Gluware solutions provide new world scalability and economics. Multi-Vendor and Multi-Domain represents the way networks actually exist. There isn’t room for proprietary solutions when running a best of breed network and wanting flexibility to change vendors.”

Lee Doyle, Principal Analyst, Doyle Research, said: “Multi-vendor orchestration across physical and virtual network environments is a critical challenge for most large enterprises and service providers.”

Gluware