CenturyLink CTO: Now the Fun Starts

Craig Matsumoto
11/2/2017
50%
50%

With CenturyLink and Level 3 closing their $34 billion merger yesterday, CenturyLink CTO Aamir Hussain is ready to act on his vision of a multicloud world where his company can help move workflows anywhere.

Hussain had set CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) on that path after joining the carrier in 2014. Now he gets to apply the same kind of transformation to Level 3 Communications Inc. (NYSE: LVLT)

It's been a year-and-a-half-long process, during which the companies worked on parts of the integration allowable by law -- connecting to one another's networks, for example. "We are well on our way to combining our product portfolio," Hussain says. "Both companies have customers who buy services from both of us. We need to make sure that integration is seamless."

The bigger part of the transformation, though, is in applying SDN and NFV to create new services that can help fuel the carrier's profitability.

"I see a network where we'll have multiple NFV forms. Some will be from us, some from our partners," Hussain tells Light Reading. "But it's got to be about customer simplicity. If customers want to automate their workflows, they need to leave that complexity to us." And CenturyLink, in turn, will turn to partners for the functions that the carrier hasn't mastered.

Hussain wants CenturyLink to play a major role in the multicloud -- deployments where an enterprise is making use of multiple public clouds and a private cloud as well. "Today they can get there, but they have to call four different providers," he says. "We are definitely there for our customers who want the flexibility to migrate from a private cloud to someone else's public cloud."

The vision isn't unique. Vendors such as VMware, for instance, are working on letting customers spread workflows arbitrarily among private clouds and web-scale public clouds like Amazon Web Services (AWS). (See VMware Debuts Multi-Cloud Management Services.)

But for carriers, the multicloud is of particular interest, because it could represent traffic that traverses the network unmonetized. It's dozens of terabytes' worth, he said at Light Reading's Big Communications Event in May. CenturyLink is probably not alone in wanting to turn that traffic into a service. (See CenturyLink CTO Updates on Transformation 'Journey'.)

In this video interview from BCE, Hussain talks in more detail about CenturyLink's ongoing SDN transformation and the services that automated orchestration can enable.



Related posts:

— Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photos: GE's Internet of BIG Things
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Income Drives Cord-Cutting, Not Age: Report
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/26/2017
Comcast Not Immune to Pay-TV Declines
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 10/26/2017
Source: Egos 'Cloud' Sprint/T-Mobile Talks
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/30/2017
Apple Trying to Drop Qualcomm – Report
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/31/2017
Facebook Tries Automating the Optical Network
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 10/31/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives