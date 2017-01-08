AppViewX Boosts App Automation

Network operators looking to automate manual processes and speed up hybrid cloud procedures are getting a boost from AppViewX.

The AppViewX platform is getting Automation+ modules, which visualize lifecycle and deployment workflows, as well as providing topological views of application infrastructure, the company announced this week.

The toolkit gives network operators the ability to use the same, familiar processes, but automated for efficiency and significant time savings, AppViewX CTO Murali Palanisamy told me for an article on Light Reading's sister site, Enterprise Cloud News.

