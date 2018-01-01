Analyst Nolle: Open Source More Likely to Solve Telecom's Problems

Carol Wilson
1/3/2018
50%
50%

A veteran industry strategy consultant says the traditional standards development process isn't going to play much of a role going forward because it's too slow, and he points to the developing 5G standards as an example.

Tom Nolle, president of CIMI Corp. , and someone I frequently quote because I think he's smart, says open source processes represent a better approach to consensus on standards than the traditional processes, but quickly adds there are problems there, too.

"I think 5G is demonstrating, and NFV/SDN have already demonstrated, that we are going to have to figure out a different way to do this or we've lost any hope of relevancy," Nolle comments in an interview, following his 2018 predictions blog. "So compared with standards, open source is great."

Tom Nolle

Because of anti-trust laws in the US and Europe, an open consensus-based process is required for developing telecom specs, but in standards bodies, those processes have for too long been dominated by vendors, whose concern for near-term products and profits can skew their participation toward obstructionism, Nolle notes. There are countless examples over the past few decades of standards processes bogging down as vendors pressed their own advantage and their own versions -- think IMS, AIN and even ISDN, for those with long memories.

"The advantage open source has is, in the main, vendors are not tremendously interested in adopting open source because they don't make money on it," he continues. "So vendors have been inclined to be less obstructionist in open source areas than they have been in standards body and that reduction in obstruction from vendors is one of the factors that allows the open source to move forward."

If you sense the "but" coming...

Nolle believes that an underlying presumption of the open source process is they are addressing software-driven functionality. The success of any given open source project, in his mind, will be based on having the right software architecture. "In the main, the people involved in these processes are not software architects, however, so we don't necessarily start open source projects with the right approach," he adds.

Want to know more about NFV and open source strategies? Check out our dedicated NFV content channel here on Light Reading.

One project that is off on the right foot in that regard, in Nolle's opinion, is the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) -- and yes, that is a reversal of some earlier comments he made on this project. (See ONAP Takes Flak as Telcos Prep for Release 1 and ONAP Takes Flak as Telcos Prep for Release 1.)

Nolle now describes ONAP as "the only hope remaining for successful software-driven networking in telecom," adding that this lofty position is based on four years of work internally at AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).

"The only reason ONAP is any good is because AT&T did it internally and then made it open source," he says. "If they had ceded the concept of ONAP to open source four years ago when the process started, I think they would still be screwing around with scope and other discussions. We'd be nowhere close to where it is today."

What it all comes down to is that the industry needs consensus, and in today's world, that's easier to achieve in open source than in traditional SDOs -- assuming they get the software architecture right to begin with, Nolle says. In fact, he adds, open source approaches may be the only way to tackle the scope of the issues the industry faces.

"If you look at NFV, for example, the real problem isn't NFV anymore, it is service lifecycle automation -- and that envelopes cloud hosting, data center operations, Big Data, FCAPS, OSS-BSS -- there are so many pieces that there is probably no vendor who would try to dream of implementation that broad," he notes. "But the business case of software-defined next-gen networking demands that kind of breadth or you are not going to be able to deploy it."

Open source represents a way of developing such a "huge strategy" because "you don't have ten different vendors all duplicating efforts trying to get things done, you have a cooperative activity. If you make the assumption that they get the software architectures right then the reason why ONAP and concepts like ONAPs succeed is because they are too big for anybody to do any other way," Nolle concludes.

It's an interesting perspective on open source at a time when there is still broad industry debate on its value and whether it does speed innovation and consensus, and that's a topic that will certainly rise to the fore in the coming year, so stay tuned.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

(3)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
vances
50%
50%
vances,
 User Rank: Lightning
1/3/2018 | 10:47:21 PM
New Models for Partner Engagement
Open source has proven to be the only acceptable solution for foundational technologies.

Vendors introduce proprietary solutions at the top of the stack but as we build more and more layers above those dependencies wil be met by open source replacements. Some vendors will hang on to the lion's share of that business but open source replacements are necessary for the health, safety and stability of the ecosystem. The state of the operating sytems market tells the story quite well. There are very few companies selling proprietary OSes left today.

As communications service providers becomesoftware driven network businesses they need to adapt their procurement rules of engagement and partnering strategies. Open source provides many advantages and opportunities which CSPs may thrive on but you can't make a direct comparison to a vendor selling run time use licenses. Open source solutions remove the CAPEX and focus on OPEX. Unlike hardware software is dynamic and changes over time, or at least it should in a cloud native environment. The CTO office and procurement should focus on the cost of operations. Open source frees up CAPEX to fund OPEX and allows greater choice in future partnering choices and ability to inhouse development and support.

You can't ignore open source as it's successes are abundantly obvious, most of the software in use today is open source. That trend is only going to increase.

 
rocket101
0%
100%
rocket101,
 User Rank: Lightning
1/3/2018 | 9:22:11 PM
Re: Some Analyst trying to justify pros of OpenSource.
You get what you pay for. Period. Nothing is free. Analyst Tom, please look at the state of OpenStack. 
rocket101
50%
50%
rocket101,
 User Rank: Lightning
1/3/2018 | 7:45:40 PM
Some Analyst trying to justify pros of OpenSource.
>>Tom Nolle, president of CIMI Corp. , and someone I frequently quote because I think he's >>smart, says open source processes represent a better approach to consensus on >>standards than the traditional processes, but quickly adds there are problems there, too.

 

Quickly adds there are problems too. Got it? Does he even know what he is talking?

Open source is better, but buyer beware!!!! LOL
More Blogs from Rewired
Legacy business services aren't that easily shed when customers resist change but service providers need to find a more aggressive path forward.
PCCW exec David Hughes eviscerates the telecom 'poor me' mindset but with a light touch, Carol Wilson writes.
New services are taking hold, as businesses overcome their trepidation over virtualization and the technology matures, says Jim Sabey.
CenturyLink's Bill Walker is an IT guy, tasked with helping transform a legacy telco. He shared some very practical ideas about how to do that – notes from the trenches, as it were – in this video interview.
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders grills Cisco's Roland Acra on how he's bringing automation to life inside the data center.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 22, 2018, Denver, Colorado | Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Signs & Celebs for Net Neutrality
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
Can AI Make Cable Smarter?
Craig Leddy, 12/28/2017
AT&T Doles Out End-of-Year Pink Slips
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/2/2018
3 Technologies Fading Away in 2018
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/1/2018
Sigfox CIO Said to Be Latest Senior Exec to Depart
Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/2/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
New Year, New You Click Here
The selfie struggle is real.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives