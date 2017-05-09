& cplSiteName &

Amzallag to Advise EnterpriseWeb

Carol Wilson
9/6/2017
50%
50%

Former Vodafone virtualization guru David Amzallag has joined EnterpriseWeb as a strategic adviser, immediately doubling that software innovator's public persona, Light Reading can report exclusively ahead of an announcement later today. This is the third company to which Amzallag is now lending his expertise, joining Sedona Networks and Radcom. (See Amzallag Sides With Sedona's End-to-End SDN.)

And Amzallag is doing so quite enthusiastically, describing EnterpriseWeb as "the only company I see that has a good chance to deliver the ability to glue together virtual network functions from many different vendors into a single secure, open and agile data model that will comprise any kind of a future service in the telecommunications industry."

David Amzallag, speaking at Light Reading's 2016 OSS event in London.
David Amzallag, speaking at Light Reading's 2016 OSS event in London.

EnterpriseWeb's virtualization middleware has been long on early proofs-of-concept activity but short on publicly announced businesses -- a situation that its co-founder, Dave Duggal, says will be changing shortly. Amzallag joins the six-person operation to immediately boost the positioning of both its technology and its business strategy, he says. Coming soon will be a major customer announcement. (See EnterpriseWeb: Early to NFV, Finally Ready for Take-Off?)

"David's background in computer science and his career experience communicating technology to the business" will enable him to be a bridge between EnterpriseWeb and its potential customers, Duggal says. "Every potential customer will know what EnterpriseWeb is doing and how to use it and how to do business with EnterpriseWeb."

Learn more about progress on the MANO front with Light Reading at the NFV & Carrier SDN event in Denver. There's still time to register for this exclusive opportunity to learn from and network with industry experts – communications service providers get in free!

In an exclusive interview with Light Reading just ahead of the announcement today, Amzallag says joining EnterpriseWeb was an easy decision to make because he has long been impressed with how its middleware addresses key challenges in the virtualization space, dating back to its early rollout at TM Forum events and in its Catalyst projects.

Because the 25-year telecom veteran understands the need for an end-to-end service model, and the crucial part that VNF management with play, Amzallag says he sees a significant role for EnterpriseWeb in the space. That includes potentially contributing code to open source projects such as ONAP, which are also targeting the VNF management space. The former Alcatel-Lucent and Amdocs exec stops short of announcing that as an immediate strategy, however, saying it still needs to be discussed and finalized.

"We believe EnterpriseWeb needs to be a product company -- it has great technology that needs to be translated into a portfolio of products that needs to be deployed very widely in the industry," Amzallag comments. "One of the channels to deploy this type of product will be also with this [open source] community. The end-to-end data model for service does not exist today in any of these communities. It will be on our side to convince them that the EnterpriseWeb data model is worth [being taken] as a reference. We need to consider this obviously."

Using EnterpriseWeb's end-to-end data model for service would not prevent customers from using any other vendor's products, software or devices, he says. "Imagine that everyone can hang his own processes on this model and everything will be nicely connected to each other," Amzallag says.

What the company hopes to see, Duggal adds, is EnterpriseWeb software being used to "round off" implementations of ONAP or other open source architectures, or deployments of other vendors' virtualization platforms, as well.

"We don't see this as EnterpriseWeb versus ONAP, or versus HPE or Ericsson or anybody else," he says. "This will be a multivendor environment with lots of tools, legacy technologies, many vendors, specialized controllers and specialized orchestrators. We believe our software can be extensible to work with all of that."

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

CALLING ALL CLOUD, NFV AND SDN COMPANIES:
Make sure your company and services are listed free of charge at Virtuapedia, the comprehensive set of searchable databases covering the companies, products, industry organizations and people that are directly involved in defining and shaping the virtualization industry.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Documentaries
The Telecoms.com Podcast
9|5|17   |     |   (0) comments

Scott and Jamie put the band back together with the help of Iain from Light Reading. The overgrown enfants terribles of telecoms pick up where they left off by arguing the toss over net neutrality, Europe's 5G progress and some new gadgetry for IFA. In classic journalistic tradition they end up debating whether any of it actually matters and completely fail ...
LRTV Custom TV
2020 Vision Executive Summit: A Must-Attend Event for C-Level Executives
8|31|17   |   01:08   |   (0) comments

Light Reading's annual 2020 Vision Executive Summit takes place this year at the Intercontinental in Prague, Dec. 5-7, 2017. Confirmed speakers include Carl Russo, CEO of Calix, as well C-level executives from Telstra, CenturyLink, Deutsche Telekom and Verizon Innovation Labs. Please visit
LRTV Documentaries
Stay Tuned for MWC Americas!
8|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

Join us for our coverage on MWC Americas in San Francisco.
LRTV Custom TV
Connecting Rural Ireland With Imagine
8|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

WTTx supports Imagine to connect rural Ireland to fiber speed broadband.
Huawei Videos
The Power of Next-Gen Unified Communications
8|23|17   |   04:46   |   (0) comments

How Huawei's unified communications and videoconferencing platforms are saving time and money and improving customer experience for users in Italy.
LRTV Documentaries
Phone Review: Moto Z2 Play
8|22|17   |   1:54   |   (0) comments

Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones reviews the Moto Z2 Play, which he calls 'a nice modern Android phone with good battery life and one of the nicest cameras' he's seen. The Moto Z2 Play is a Gigabit LTE-ready phone, but we were not able to test speeds that fast in the US.
LRTV Documentaries
Three Gets Smart(y), BT Invokes Twitter – The Recap
8|21|17   |     |   (0) comments

From Telecoms.com, a recap of the week's telecoms talking points. It's been a week of gimmicks as Three tests out a pay-as-you-go sub-brand called Smarty; Comcast
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMware VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMware.
LRTV Documentaries
5G Spectrum Wars – The Recap
8|15|17   |   2:22   |   (0) comments

Service provider 3 has filed a lawsuit against Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction in the UK.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Is the US Ready to Close the Fiber Gap?
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/5/2017
Deutsche Telekom Unveils Major Content Push
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/1/2017
T-Mobile Says Its 600MHz LTE Sites Will Be 5G-Ready
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/31/2017
Showtime Punched for Sloppy Streaming
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 8/31/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
This Sums Up Our Long Weekend Nicely Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.