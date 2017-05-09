Amdocs Unveils NFV Portfolio Based on ONAP

ST. LOUIS -- Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced Amdocs Network Function Virtualization (NFV) powered by Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) – a portfolio featuring modular capabilities that accelerate service design, virtualization and operating capabilities on demand.

As the communications and media industry moves from static appliance-based networks to software based, elastic networks, carriers will be increasingly capable of providing services and capacity on demand or based on predictive traffic patterns. Instead of building networks for high peak periods, carriers want to spin them up dynamically to provide better network services in the right locations at lower price points. Service providers using technologies developed in ONAP and its ecosystem of capabilities can provide enterprises the ability to design their own networks as part of a richer set of service features.

Carriers therefore demand network virtualization software that is capacity aware; created using open source technology from ONAP by an impressive system of partners that lead with innovation. Amdocs NFV powered by ONAP is the first and most comprehensive software and services offering that leverages open source networking technology, and can be deployed either locally or in the public cloud using modern dev-ops adoption techniques.

As a founding creator of a number of significant modules of ONAP, Amdocs retains first-mover advantage with important modules like Amdocs Service Design and Create to automate service design, and Amdocs Active Inventory for a unified live view of services powered by ONAP. These contributions mean Amdocs has already been working with many early adopter and galaxy operators including work on pragmatic approaches to manage service design and creation, on-boarding of virtualized service functions, monitoring of active inventory in hybrid networks and the continuous, elastic maintenance of the network itself. This addresses the needs of operators seeking adaptable, scalable, software-driven networks based on cloud and microservices technologies.

For testing and verifying virtual services on ONAP’s open source platform, Amdocs offers easy deployment of ONAP and a cloud-based hosting environment complemented with pre-defined SD-WAN acceleration kit and administration tools to fast track proof of concepts and use case validation.

“Amdocs brings unique expertise derived from working with ONAP’s early adopters, including North American carriers that include Bell, and European carriers such as Orange, to help service providers drive value from virtualization and this offering lays the framework for additional carrier-grade enhancements as the ONAP code matures, said Gary Miles, general manager at Amdocs. "Open source brings unparalleled agility and innovation to the market. In such a dynamic environment, it is important that the industry is able to package open source contributions into a mature capability set for live network operations. This is what we have achieved with the Amdocs NFV powered by ONAP professional portfolio."

Amdocs Ltd. (NYSE: DOX)