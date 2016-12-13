AT&T Looks to Trials for AirGig

AT&T says it is talking to several utilities about testing its "AirGig" system, which could mean trials later this year.

The technology wirelessly rides alongside -- not inside -- medium-voltage power lines and uses newly designed "low-cost" plastic antenna to deliver the service. AT&T says that it uses millimeter waves to deliver gigabit speeds. (See AT&T Claims 'Breakthrough' With New Power Line Delivery Tech for 4G, 5G.)

AT&T says that it is looking at tests in the fall. At least one will be in the US.

>p>"We are looking forward to begin testing the possibilities of AT&T Labs' invention for customers and utility companies," said Andre Fuetsch, president of AT&T Labs and chief technology officer, in a statement. "AT&T is focused on delivering a gigabit-per-second speed everywhere we can with our wired and wireless technologies. Project AirGig represents a key invention in our 5G Evolution approach."

AT&T hasn't yet revealed when its powerline technology might be available commercially.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading