& cplSiteName &

Why We Need Diversity Before AI Takes Over

Sarah Thomas
1/31/2017
50%
50%

We hear a lot about how artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to displace jobs, especially those held by women in tech, but should we also worry about a future overrun with sexist, racist machines?

It's not hard to envision, unfortunately. If AI is not designed to reflect all types of individuals, but rather only the white men who are writing the algorithms, that might be the scenario we end up with. (See How to Speak Knowledgeably About the AI Threat.)

As we wrap up AI month here on Light Reading, it's worth exploring what the technology, which gives computers human-like intelligence and rationale, means for women. An excellent feature in Foreign Policy magazine this month got me thinking about what the true threat with AI is, and there seems to be more than one.

First the threat to jobs is real, and it's weighted more heavily towards women. Second, and arguably more concerning, is the damage that can happen when AI infiltrates every aspect of our lives, and it brings harmful stereotypes and biases with it.

First on the jobs front: The World Economic Forum predicts that 5.1 million positions worldwide will be lost by 2020, hitting women the hardest. Men will face nearly 4 million job losses and 1.4 million gains, while women will have 3 million losses for 0.55 gains. This is because AI will displace jobs that women hold at higher rates, such as administrative positions, and because it'll affect the tech industry where there is already a well documented disparity. (See More Women in Tech Is Critically Important and A Vast Valley: Tech's Inexcusable Gender Gap.)

Second, and less explored, is what these computers will look like. Like the tech industry at large, the field of AI is dominated by white males. AI learns from humans -- these white, male humans. If human biases, whether unconscious or deliberate, make their way into algorithms, it gets reflected in the robots and programs that result. The machines may be "intelligent," but who cares if they are also racist, sexist and painfully stereotypical?

We've already seen some examples of this happening. Here are just a few:

  • In 2015, Google (Nasdaq: GOOG)'s photo-recognition feature misidentified black faces as gorillas – not on purpose; it was just largely trained on white faces.
  • Snapchat allowed, and later withdrew, two filters that contorted facial features into bucktooth Asian caricatures or to blackface.
  • Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT)'s Millennial chatbot Tay was designed to get "smarter" the more you talk to her, but she was also easily -- and quite quickly -- manipulated to mimic racists tweets, sex chat with users and say charming things like, "gamergate is good and women are inferior." That most definitely wasn't Microsoft's intention, but it also wasn't an outcome they foresaw and planned for.
  • In 2014, computer scientists at Carnegie Mellon University found that women were less likely than men to be shown ads on Google for highly paid jobs.
  • Remember all those Pokemon Go you caught during that trend? Most likely, few were in predominantly black communities because its creators didn't happen to spend time in them.
  • An AI system designed by Northpointe to predict the likelihood that an alleged offender will commit another crime in the future was shown to demonstrate a racial bias in its predictions.
  • Most of the robots created so far, as cool as they may be, has also been gendered to the extreme -- either masculine warriors or feminine, often submissive female robot-types.

Many of these may not have been intentional outcomes, but a result of unconscious biases programmed into algorithms that allowed them to happen. As Foreign Policy points out, a sexist Twitter bot is one thing, but imagine a future where AI systems are involved in politics, employment, education, economics and every facet of life as they are projected to be in the next few decades. That's a scary scenario.

Women in Comms' first networking breakfast and panel of 2017 is coming up on Wednesday, March 22, in Denver, Colorado, ahead of day two of the Cable Next-Gen Strategies conference. Register here here to join us for what will be a great morning!

Heather Roff, an artificial intelligence and global security researcher at Arizona State University, tells Foreign Policy that AI can become very dangerous when algorithms start to make decisions for women, showing them only certain ads, job listings and stereotype-reinforcing search results. "[They] will manipulate my beliefs about what I should pursue, what I should leave alone, whether I should want kids, get married, find a job, or merely buy that handbag," she says.

The AI challenge demonstrates yet another reason why it is so important to recognize biases, dispel stereotypes and create machines that mimic the diversity of people in the world. A big way to do this, of course, is to have a diversity of engineers and designers building AI in the first place. Diversity of thoughts and backgrounds can lead to programs and algorithms that are both sensitive and accurate. It's no easy task to solve given the dearth of women and minorities in the field and studying to enter the field, but it's more important than ever.

We have enough sexism and stereotyping in advertising, kids' toys, stock photos and many other parts of society. Let's not build sexist, stereotypical robots and computers as well.

For more from AI month at Light Reading, check out:

— Sarah Thomas, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, Director, Women in Comms

(1)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Sarah Thomas
50%
50%
Sarah Thomas,
 User Rank: Blogger
1/31/2017 | 10:53:00 AM
Using AI for good
On the flipside of this, you can find examples of how AI has the potential to level the playing field for women. Here's one example of a startup using algorithms to review programmers' code and remove biographical information like age, race, gender, past work and schooling: http://www.bbc.com/news/business-38393802. The idea being that potential recruiters judge candidates based only on their abilities so that unconscious biases can't seep through.

The use cases and implications of AI are far reaching so it'll find its way into all aspects of our economy and daily life, which is why it's so important to make sure it's created with purpose and an accurate world view. 
More Blogs from Que Sera Sarah
Female-only co-working spaces are popping up all over the place, but is cutting men out the best way to level the playing field in the tech industry?
A handy rundown of the myriad terms used to describe the challenging circumstances surrounding women in comms, many involving glass.
Making recruiters solely responsible for increasing diversity is not effective when there isn't internal buy in, Facebook's struggles to diversify show.
Virtual reality wasn't the only vomit-inducing feature of this year's CES. Booth babes and boys' clubs were still dominant, although there was progress afoot in Vegas.
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Versa: A Lot More Than SD-WAN
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

Kelly Ahuja, the new CEO of Versa Networks, speaks with Steve Saunders of Light Reading about how Versa offers much more than just SD-WAN, and its plan to grow market adoption in 2017.
LRTV Documentaries
Facebook Gets Physical With Its Security Strategy
1|31|17   |   00:48   |   (0) comments

Facebook has introduced new measures that will enable users to secure access to their accounts using a physical 'key' application.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
SmartNICs & the Future of Network Virtualization
1|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

Netronome CEO Niel Viljoen talks with Light Reading's Steve Saunders about SmartNICs and the evolution of NFV in carrier and cloud networks.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Introducing the Next-Generation ONT (Optical Network Terminal) From Virtual Gateway Labs
1|26|17   |     |   (1) comment

Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
LRTV Documentaries
Twilight Star Authors AI Paper
1|24|17   |   00:46   |   (0) comments

Actress Kristen Stewart, best known for starring in the Twilight movies, has co-authored an academic paper on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a short film she has directed.
LRTV Documentaries
Apple, Qualcomm Lock Horns Over Licensing
1|24|17   |   01:07   |   (0) comments

Industry giants clash over licensing fees.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Web-Scale View
1|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
LRTV Custom TV
Cisco's Cloud Scale Networking: Automation, Virtualization & Simplification
1|18|17   |     |   (1) comment

Cisco's Sanjeev Mervana outlines the latest innovations in networking technology at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.
LRTV Custom TV
ADVA Talks Innovation & the Future of Networking
1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Christoph Glingener, CTO of ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the current state of the industry, cooperation and collaboration, open innovation and the future of networking.
LRTV Custom TV
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform
1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
LRTV Interviews
Masergy: Ability to Adapt Key for NFV
1|16|17   |   6:40   |   (0) comments

Speaking at Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Masergy's VP, Global Technology, Ray Watson, said agility is key to providing the mix and match NFV-based services that are driving business for the managed service provider today.
LRTV Interviews
Equinix: The Data Explosion
1|13|17   |   4:16   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Eric Schwartz, president of EMEA, Equinix, talked about how Equinix is helping its customers manage the influx of data today, and how it's preparing for a future filled with millions of connected IoT devices.
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Muni Broadband Hits New Speed Bumps
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/25/2017
Cisco Looks to Take the Pain out of Meetings
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 1/24/2017
UK Women Take On Discriminatory Dress Codes
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 1/26/2017
Comcast Kicks A$$, Earns $80B in 2016
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/26/2017
Critics Not Pai-Eyed About New FCC Chair
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 1/24/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
We Don't Remember How to Use Flip Phones Either... Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.