& cplSiteName &

Telefónica's Answer to Apple's Siri: Aura

Iain Morris
2/26/2017
50%
50%

BARCELONA -- Mobile World Congress 2017 -- Telefónica has taken a bold leap into the age of artificial intelligence with its launch today of a new digital assistant called Aura, which appears to be the product of a two-year research initiative at the Spanish telco that has been a closely guarded secret.

Unveiled in Barcelona on the cusp of this year's Mobile World Congress, Aura sounds and works much like Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL)'s Siri or Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN)'s Alexa, allowing customers to check on details of their Telefónica service -- and ask for problems to be resolved or new features to be provided -- using a voice interface on a mobile device.

Judging by the demonstration at Telefónica's offices in Barcelona, Aura works at least as effectively as the digital assistants developed by the web giants but differs in one important respect: It stores and can act upon all of the information about a particular user that is relevant to his or her relationship with the operator.

The Sky's the Limit
Telefonica's state-of-the-art office building in the Catalan capital of Barcelona.
Telefónica's state-of-the-art office building in the Catalan capital of Barcelona.

In fact, Telefónica balks at the "digital assistant" label, preferring to think of Aura as a "cognitive intelligence" system than a neat bit of voice-recognition software.

The Spanish incumbent says the service comes with three overarching benefits for users: first, giving them a measure of control through a natural language interface; second, offering full "transparency" about their dealings with Telefónica; and third, allowing customers to discover new service possibilities.

CEO José María Álvarez-Pallete described Aura as a "fourth platform" that would sit on top of the physical networks, IT systems and digital services that make up the other three.

It appears to have been developed in close cooperation with software giant Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT), which has recently been ramping up its investments in the field of artificial intelligence.

Speaking at Telefónica's press event, Peggy Johnson, the vice president of business development for Microsoft, said that a number of recent technology breakthroughs had been fed into the Aura project.

For one thing, Microsoft now claims that its artificial intelligence systems can recognize speech as well as a human -- with a data error rate of less than 6% -- and that image recognition capabilities have an error rate of less than 3%.

"Conversation as a platform and natural language interaction with computers -- that is a paradigm shift on a par with the mouse and touchscreen and web browser, and core to this is some of the technology shown with Aura," said Johnson.

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated Mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

Besides teaming up with Microsoft, Telefónica has also announced Aura partnerships with other high-profile technology companies, including Facebook .

The social networking giant says it has improved the effectiveness of its recently launched safety check service -- which allows Facebook users to flag their safety in a terrorist or environmental crisis -- through a tie-up with Telefónica.

With Aura, Facebook can improve the accuracy of notifications by requesting location-based data from participating customers.

Telefónica chief data officer Chema Alonso says Aura will be rolled out in the next 12 months in major markets including Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Spain and the UK.

What remains unclear is whether Aura will constitute a new revenue-growth opportunity for the telco. Telefónica had nothing to say about the pricing of the service but seems likely to include it with tariffs for no additional charge -- judging by the way other digital assistants have been offered.

There might also be doubts about the consumer appetite for yet another digital assistant. Just as Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) has become the go-to choice for most search-engine users, those taking advantage of voice-controlled digital assistants seem likely to be drawn to just one or two services in the long run.

Telefónica is obviously trying to avoid any comparisons with Siri and Alexa, presenting Aura as an "open ecosystem" that is constantly on the lookout for new over-the-top partners. Indeed, Aura has already been engineered to work in conjunction with Alexa, meaning Alexa users can make requests that draw on the intelligence within Aura.

The Aura technology might also lead to some cost and efficiency benefits for Telefónica, which says about 45% of the requests that come through to its call centers are about bill clarification and the availability of certain TV services.

"Aura can work out if you have the right package to watch a particular program," explains Alonso.

Telefónica did not say how much investment had gone into Aura but did reveal that it has spent a total of €48 billion ($51 billion) on networks, IT systems and digital service development during the past five years.

— Iain Morris, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
4.5G Evolution: Peter Zhou on Advanced MIMO Technologies & 5G Business Prep
2|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

In the process of service transformation, operators need to catch three major opportunities and start deploying in 4.5G networks, such as video, household broadband access and digital transformation of vertical industries. 5G is coming. Operators don't need to wait for it to happen but should progressively deploy 4.5G networks by introducing 5G-oriented ...
LRTV Custom TV
What WTTX Can Deliver
2|23|17   |     |   (0) comments

Mohamed Madkour explains the benefits of WTTX while Dimitris Mavrakis discusses the challenges of delivering home broadband access.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei on Mobile Broadband
2|23|17   |     |   (0) comments

Mohamed Madkour shares his vision on MBB for the next three years.
LRTV Custom TV
Analysys Mason Talks About the Future of Digital Operations
2|23|17   |     |   (0) comments

The future of digital operations has three key aspects: 1. Highly automated operations for both service and network; 2. Highly converged BSS/OSS for business and resources; 3. Highly merged management and control for real-time cloud native operations.
LRTV Interviews
Software Trends in the Telecom Sector
2|23|17   |   03:40   |   (0) comments

Heavy Reading senior analyst James Crawshaw talks with Telecoms.com Editorial Director Scott Bicheno about trends and developments in the telecoms software sector and what to expect at MWC 2017.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei's Pre-MWC Analyst Briefing 2017 Highlights
2|22|17   |     |   (0) comments

Huawei shares its vision for this year's MWC.
LRTV Interviews
MWC17: 5G, Cloud RAN & More
2|21|17   |   04:35   |   (0) comments

Ovum Senior Analyst Julian Bright talks to Scott Bicheno from Telecoms.com about all things MWC, including Cloud RAN, Huawei's pitch to the industry and the road to 5G.
LRTV Interviews
MWC 2017's Key 2-Letter Terms
2|20|17   |   08:29   |   (1) comment

5G, AI, VR... these are just some of the two-letter terms that will dominate show-floor chat at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, according to these two blow-hards (a.k.a. Scott Bicheno of Telecoms.com and Light Reading's Ray Le Maistre). And then there's PB...
LRTV Interviews
Key Trends for Mobile Operators in Developing Markets
2|20|17   |   06:37   |   (0) comments

Ovum's Matthew Reed talks to Scott Bicheno from Telecoms.com about the challenges and opportunities facing mobile operators in the developing markets of Africa and the Middle East.
LRTV Documentaries
YouTube Takes on Facebook Live-Streaming
2|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Popular 'YouTubers' will be the first to get the new service on their smartphones. You have been warned.
LRTV Custom TV
Open Source NFV/SDN Automation
2|17|17   |   05:54   |   (0) comments

AT&T ECOMP (Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management and Policy) code is transitioning into the Linux Foundation for placement into open source. In this video, Carol Wilson provides an update on the maturation of open source ECOMP and meets with industry leaders from AT&T, Bell Canada, Orange, Linux Foundation and Amdocs to discuss what this means for the ...
LRTV Documentaries
Uber & NASA Collaborate on Flying Car Project
2|16|17   |     |   (0) comments

Is Uber for real? Well, it's hired NASA engineer Mark Moore to lead the project, and he wouldn't come cheap.
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Uber's HR Nightmare: Company Investigates Sexual Harassment Claims
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 2/21/2017
Broadband Has a Problem on the Pole
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 2/21/2017
Verizon to Start Fixed 5G Customer Trials in April
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/22/2017
Sprint to Go Gigabit Crazy at MWC!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/22/2017
MANO Marriage: ECOMP, Open-O Converge as ONAP
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 2/23/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
No One Likes This Click Here
Take a hint!
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.