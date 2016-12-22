Telecom Embraces AI's Potential

The symbiosis between artificial intelligence (AI) and software-defined networks (SDNs) is an intriguing and -- dare I even tempt the gods? -- exciting possibility for carriers looking to roll out services more quickly and efficiently.

Case in point is AT&T's Domain 2.0 initiative to essentially transform its network and infrastructure into a system that resembles a cloud computing service by replacing many of its current network elements with software using NFV infrastructure and have those software-based components perform tasks using SDN protocols. The underlying code includes some of AT&T's very own AI smarts.

In just the past week, five significant announcements have been covered by Light Reading that underscore the continuing growth and exploration of AI:

As a result of AI's burgeoning development, there are many companies and products featured in Virtuapedia, with a few standouts, such as:

NUGU from SK Telecom is an AI service that's based on voice recognition and offers a range of services, including smart home control, music recommendations, schedule notifications and smartphone location tracking. Future features include voice-enabled e-commerce and media services.

IPsoft's Amelia is an agent that replaces service desk and customer service agents by learning a company's business processes and emulating human intelligence. It naturally interacts with people and learns through observation to determine what actions to take to solve problems and fulfill requests.