& cplSiteName &

Telecom Embraces AI's Potential

Denise Culver
Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Denise Culver
2/22/2017
50%
50%

The symbiosis between artificial intelligence (AI) and software-defined networks (SDNs) is an intriguing and -- dare I even tempt the gods? -- exciting possibility for carriers looking to roll out services more quickly and efficiently.

Case in point is AT&T's Domain 2.0 initiative to essentially transform its network and infrastructure into a system that resembles a cloud computing service by replacing many of its current network elements with software using NFV infrastructure and have those software-based components perform tasks using SDN protocols. The underlying code includes some of AT&T's very own AI smarts.

In just the past week, five significant announcements have been covered by Light Reading that underscore the continuing growth and exploration of AI:

As a result of AI's burgeoning development, there are many companies and products featured in Virtuapedia, with a few standouts, such as:

  • NUGU from SK Telecom is an AI service that's based on voice recognition and offers a range of services, including smart home control, music recommendations, schedule notifications and smartphone location tracking. Future features include voice-enabled e-commerce and media services.

  • IPsoft's Amelia is an agent that replaces service desk and customer service agents by learning a company's business processes and emulating human intelligence. It naturally interacts with people and learns through observation to determine what actions to take to solve problems and fulfill requests.

  • Z-Brain Cloud Management from ZeroStack is software that drives private clouds that store and analyze telemetry using AI and machine learning for capacity planning, upgrades, management and troubleshooting.

    More than 1,500 companies and products are now listed in Virtuapedia, making it the telecom industry’s most comprehensive resource for all things related to virtualization. Some 12,000 network professionals also are now registered with Virtuapedia, giving them access not only to vendor and product information but also to the latest industry news and research from Heavy Reading.

    To get your company listed in Virtuapedia, go to the Get Listed tab on the site. To join the growing ranks of the virtualization community and get access to executive summaries of Heavy Reading's research, go to the Register Now tab.

    — Denise Culver, Director of Online Research, Heavy Reading

    CALLING ALL CLOUD, NFV AND SDN COMPANIES:
    Make sure your company and services are listed free of charge at Virtuapedia, the comprehensive set of searchable databases covering the companies, products, industry organizations and people that are directly involved in defining and shaping the virtualization industry.

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
    You'll probably hear a lot of 5G flannel in Barcelona this year – but the Global 5G Test Summit promises to get beyond the hype.
    As the fiber network landscape grows increasingly complex, effective network monitoring is becoming more important than ever, and key to carrier competitiveness.
    SDN is constantly evolving and that process is helped along by numerous projects and other industry developments.
    While the SD-WAN market continues to prosper, expect to see more innovations over the next year.
    From The Founder
    Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
    Flash Poll
    Live Streaming Video
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Huawei's Pre-MWC Analyst Briefing 2017 Highlights
    2|22|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Huawei shares its vision for this year's MWC.
    LRTV Interviews
    MWC17: 5G, Cloud RAN & More
    2|21|17   |   04:35   |   (0) comments

    Ovum Senior Analyst Julian Bright talks to Scott Bicheno from Telecoms.com about all things MWC, including Cloud RAN, Huawei's pitch to the industry and the road to 5G.
    LRTV Interviews
    MWC 2017's Key 2-Letter Terms
    2|20|17   |   08:29   |   (1) comment

    5G, AI, VR... these are just some of the two-letter terms that will dominate show-floor chat at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, according to these two blow-hards (a.k.a. Scott Bicheno of Telecoms.com and Light Reading's Ray Le Maistre). And then there's PB...
    LRTV Interviews
    Key Trends for Mobile Operators in Developing Markets
    2|20|17   |   06:37   |   (0) comments

    Ovum's Matthew Reed talks to Scott Bicheno from Telecoms.com about the challenges and opportunities facing mobile operators in the developing markets of Africa and the Middle East.
    LRTV Documentaries
    YouTube Takes on Facebook Live-Streaming
    2|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Popular 'YouTubers' will be the first to get the new service on their smartphones. You have been warned.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Open Source NFV/SDN Automation
    2|17|17   |   05:54   |   (0) comments

    AT&T ECOMP (Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management and Policy) code is transitioning into the Linux Foundation for placement into open source. In this video, Carol Wilson provides an update on the maturation of open source ECOMP and meets with industry leaders from AT&T, Bell Canada, Orange, Linux Foundation and Amdocs to discuss what this means for the ...
    LRTV Documentaries
    Uber & NASA Collaborate on Flying Car Project
    2|16|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Is Uber for real? Well, it's hired NASA engineer Mark Moore to lead the project, and he wouldn't come cheap.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Zuckerberg Tries Out the Oculus Rift VR Glove
    2|15|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Facebook CEO shows off a new way to interact with the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset: an Oculus glove.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Huawei Digital Transformation Forum 2017
    2|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Here's a preview of the upcoming Huawei Digital Transformation Forum taking place in Barcelona with trending telecom topics like cloud, IoT, 5G and much more!
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Dan Sahar of Qwilt on Open Edge Cloud Platform
    2|8|17   |   08:38   |   (0) comments

    Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
    LRTV Documentaries
    ZeroStack's 'Self-Driving Cloud'
    2|7|17   |   01:09   |   (0) comments

    Its Z-Brain tech automates day-to-day management and long-term planning for hybrid clouds.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Nominum's Craig Sprosts on DNS & Cybersecurity Trends
    2|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
    March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
    March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
    May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
    May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
    June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    A Photo Tour of CES 2017
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
    Hot Topics
    Is the Time Right for a Cisco/Ericsson Wedding?
    Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/17/2017
    Broadband Has a Problem on the Pole
    Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 2/21/2017
    Verizon to Start Fixed 5G Customer Trials in April
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/22/2017
    Nice to See at Least One CSP Taking My Advice
    Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/17/2017
    Charter Launches 5G Field Trials
    Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 2/16/2017
    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
    Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
    Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
    Animals with Phones
    No One Likes This Click Here
    Take a hint!
    Live Digital Audio

    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.