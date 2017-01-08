|
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8/7/2017
A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its own, more efficient use of English. Deutsche Telekom has shown that you have to spend money if you want to make money. And in the US, the FCC is back up to full strength with the appointment of two Commissioners, Brendan Carr and Jessica Rosenworcel.
