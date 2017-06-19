Mist Teams With NTT DOCOMO Ventures

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Mist, the pioneer in self-learning wireless networks using artificial intelligence (AI), announced today a strategic partnership with NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc. (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan; President & CEO, Toshiki Nakayama). Through the arrangement, the two companies will work together for NTT DOCOMO and NTT Group on new AI-driven initiatives that simplify Wi-Fi operations and bring high accuracy location to enterprise environments.

NTT DOCOMO operates a major research and development (R&D) center in Japan and advanced facilities in China, Germany and the USA, as well as collaborates with a wide range of leading-edge technology innovators. As a provider of integrated services centered on mobility, NTT DOCOMO is actively engaged in the development of technologies for next-generation devices, services and networks, as well as revolutionary concepts for all-new convenience, efficiency and creativity in business and daily life.

“The scope of NTT DOCOMO’s extensive research and development program is unprecedented among mobile operators,” said Sujai Hajela, CEO and co-founder of Mist. “We are thrilled to be working with such a respected brand to develop new and exciting technologies that break down WLAN operational barriers, while enabling unprecedented new experiences for mobile users.”

Mist built the first wireless platform for the smart device era. By leveraging the latest in cloud, wireless, AI and big data technologies, the Mist Learning WLAN delivers unprecedented insight into the user experience and eliminates the operational burdens of legacy wireless architectures by replacing time consuming manual tasks with proactive automation. In addition, Mist is the first vendor to bring enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and IoT together to deliver personalized, location-based services for wireless users.

NTT DoCoMo Inc. (NYSE: DCM)

Mist Systems