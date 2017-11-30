Huawei & Edinburgh University Team Up on AI Robotics Research

LONDON -- Today at the 2017 Global Mobile Broadband Forum, Huawei and the University of Edinburgh signed a research cooperation to investigate the potential for AI robotics systems to operate over next generation 5G wireless networks.

Researchers at Huawei’s Wireless X Labs and University of Edinburgh’s new Bayes Centre will investigate together how AI systems can inform and adapt wireless 5G networks to provide optimum wireless support to meet the needs of connected robotics and systems. Areas of initial focus include healthcare robotics and mobile video.

The project will build on the University of Edinburgh’s existing research into AI and autonomous systems to provide new insights into how these systems will use AI to collaborate with mobile broadband networks. This can enhance the performance of both networks and applications to enable greater levels of interaction between people and systems. This new research project extends the existing relationship between Huawei and the University of Edinburgh following the announcement in June of a joint lab hosted at the University of Edinburgh’s School of Informatics.

This new research cooperation was signed by Peter Zhou, Chief Marketing Officer, Huawei Wireless Solution, and Professor Charlie Jeffery, Senior Vice Principal, University of Edinburgh. Also in attendance were Professor Jon Oberlander, Assistant Principal Data Technology, who has joined the Advisory Committee of Huawei’s Wireless X Labs, and Mr. David Richardson, Director of Partnerships for the Bayes Centre.

