Huawei & Edinburgh University Team Up on AI Robotics Research

LONDON -- Today at the 2017 Global Mobile Broadband Forum, Huawei and the University of Edinburgh signed a research cooperation to investigate the potential for AI robotics systems to operate over next generation 5G wireless networks.
Researchers at Huawei’s Wireless X Labs and University of Edinburgh’s new Bayes Centre will investigate together how AI systems can inform and adapt wireless 5G networks to provide optimum wireless support to meet the needs of connected robotics and systems. Areas of initial focus include healthcare robotics and mobile video.
The project will build on the University of Edinburgh’s existing research into AI and autonomous systems to provide new insights into how these systems will use AI to collaborate with mobile broadband networks. This can enhance the performance of both networks and applications to enable greater levels of interaction between people and systems. This new research project extends the existing relationship between Huawei and the University of Edinburgh following the announcement in June of a joint lab hosted at the University of Edinburgh’s School of Informatics.
This new research cooperation was signed by Peter Zhou, Chief Marketing Officer, Huawei Wireless Solution, and Professor Charlie Jeffery, Senior Vice Principal, University of Edinburgh. Also in attendance were Professor Jon Oberlander, Assistant Principal Data Technology, who has joined the Advisory Committee of Huawei’s Wireless X Labs, and Mr. David Richardson, Director of Partnerships for the Bayes Centre.
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.