& cplSiteName &

Chatbot Takes Charge: Vodafone's Customer Services Overhaul

Iain Morris
7/19/2017
50%
50%

Two years ago Vodafone UK's customer services operation -- by its own admission -- was a mess. Following the bungled migration of customers on to a new billing platform, its net promoter score (NPS), a keenly watched measure of customer satisfaction, fell in 2015 to -35 on a scale where -100 equals rage and 100 means bliss. Customer complaints rose to about four times the industry average in November that year. "It was not a great place to be," says Neil Blagden, Vodafone UK's customer operations director, during a press briefing in London.

Hired from insurance company Direct Line to clean things up, and relishing a challenge, Blagden has been busy hauling that operation back onto its feet. In each of the last 18 months, Vodafone UK has made about 100 fixes and improvements to its systems. It has closed 12 underperforming contact centers that were supporting the UK business, leaving it with 21 currently, and halved the volume of calls it receives. In April, its NPS was up at 26, having risen more than 60 points since November 2015.

Clearly, Vodafone is still some way from nirvana. The number of complaints it receives still tracks slightly above the industry average, for example. But the turnaround has undeniably been impressive. Having mopped up so successfully, Blagden is now looking to give Vodafone a full digital makeover and transform the company into a customer services leader.

It has started on that digital journey through investments in a messaging platform called Message Us and an artificial intelligence (AI) system branded TOBi. Already "live" with some customers, those technologies are to be rolled out more widely in the next few months. Vodafone is also due to unleash a new voice biometrics system and a voice assistant that will be compatible with Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN)'s Alexa software and Echo speaker. If they live up to their promise, all four innovations could turn Vodafone into a much sleeker animal more loved by its customers.

Rise of the Machines
Neil Blagden (left), Vodafone UK's customer operations director, and Richard Clarke (right), its head of contact transformation, demonstrate a range of new digital technologies at the operator's offices in central London.
Neil Blagden (left), Vodafone UK's customer operations director, and Richard Clarke (right), its head of contact transformation, demonstrate a range of new digital technologies at the operator's offices in central London.

Partly because of its obvious implications for employee numbers, TOBi is perhaps the most eye-catching of the four. Based on IBM's Watson technology, it has already been integrated with Vodafone's web chat systems and will respond to queries over a messaging platform much like a human advisor. Vodafone is not trying to hide its real "chatbot" identity from customers, however, and is making human assistance available as needed, including when the AI detects signs of frustration in customer messages (it currently understands what customers need help with about 90% of the time, Vodafone claims).

Even so, the big plan is to ensure, by the end of the year, that TOBi can handle most queries a customer might have. Richard Clarke, Vodafone UK's head of contact transformation, says there are about 150 "intents" in the overall customer service estate, of which TOBi should eventually be able to cope with 112. About 30% of the operator's customers already use TOBi on a more limited basis, but that percentage should also be much higher by the end of 2017. And beyond that date, there are "multiple other channels where TOBi could sit and help," says Blagden, including in Vodafone's interactive voice response (IVR) technologies.

How TOBi gets on in the UK is important from an organizational perspective because Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD) wants to use it in other markets, too. That portends a big shake-up of customer service operations globally. Unsurprisingly, given the growing concern that technology is destroying jobs, Blagden is coy about the impact TOBi could have on staff numbers. But he acknowledges that it raises major questions about investments in staff and staff training. "There is a big human question in terms of the roles of agents and advisors," he says. "There will be implications, but for me it is also about the nature of the advisor role and how that changes. If TOBi can take away the high-volume transactional activity then what is left over is more case-managed and specialist, where there is a need for more investigation."

From Vodafone's perspective, another TOBi attraction is that IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) charges for the Watson technology on a software-as-a-service basis, enhancing its economic appeal. "The cost is very cheap compared with human infrastructure and contact centers," says Clarke.

Blagden is not drawing a link between Vodafone's plan to shut down further contact centers and the rollout of TOBi and other digital systems. But if the AI technology takes off in the short term, it could make closing those facilities a lot more straightforward. By March 2019, Vodafone aims to have just ten "core" sites handling the customer service needs of the UK business, including six in the UK and another four spread across Egypt and India.

Next page: Biometric boost

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Kicking off BCE 2017, Light Reading founder Steve Saunders lays blame for NFV's slow ramp-up and urges telecom to return to old-fashioned standards building and interoperability.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
LRTV Custom TV
ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
LRTV Interviews
Colt's Services Chief on Digital Delivery
7|5|17   |   16:12   |   (0) comments

Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
LRTV Interviews
Colt Sales Exec on Services Trends
7|4|17   |   12:59   |   (0) comments

Colt's sales director for enterprise, James Kershaw, sheds some light on the services currently in demand and how network upgrades are influencing customer demand.
LRTV Interviews
How Colt Capitalized on SDN & NFV
7|3|17   |   13:41   |   (0) comments

Mirko Voltolini, VP of technology and architecture at Colt, talks about how SDN and NFV have impacted network operations and service development.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Is IBM's Watson Overhyped & Soon to Be Outdone?
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 7/13/2017
Can Mushroom Sprout in Crowded SD-WAN Field?
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 7/18/2017
AI Will Be Ubiquitous in 2020 but Overhyped in 2017 – Gartner
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 7/18/2017
Telcos Beware: Sidewalk Labs Is on the Move
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/13/2017
Politicians Rally for Net Neutrality in DC
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/12/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Following a recent board meeting, the New IP Agency (NIA) has a new strategy to help accelerate the adoption of NFV capabilities, explains the Agency's Founder and Secretary, Steve Saunders.
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
Animals with Phones
Fuzzy Quick Fix Click Here
If you can't access it, is it really broken?
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.