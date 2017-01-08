& cplSiteName &

Automation, Machine Learning Key to YouTube Clean-Up

Aditya Kishore
8/3/2017
50%
50%

Responding to concerns from advertisers and politicians, YouTube Inc. has added new measures and improved existing ones to better regulate objectionable content uploaded on its platform. The company detailed new measures in a blog post, chief among which is the use of machine learning and automation to remove objectionable content from the site and also limit access to content that falls into a gray area.

YouTube has been under pressure to clean up hate speech and terrorist-related content on its site. Earlier this year, major global media buyer Havas Media pulled all advertising off Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) and YouTube. Havas is estimated to spend about £175 million ($230 million) every year on behalf of its clients in the UK. The move followed other major advertisers including the Guardian, the BBC and Transport for London also pulling their advertising. In fact, Google was summoned by government ministers to explain why government advertising was being placed next to extremist content on YouTube.

The Internet giant promised to improve its ad placement, and announced a four-step strategy to combat extremist content a few months ago. These included: better detection and faster removal driven by machine learning, more experts to identify objectionable content, tougher standards for "borderline" videos that are controversial but don't violate YouTube's stated policies, and more counter-terrorism efforts.

The challenge for Google/YouTube is that digital advertising is increasingly sold programmatically. This term refers to the automated trading of advertising online. Media companies make advertising slots available via a programmatic system and advertisers and media buyers bid on these slots. The entire process is conducted using digital trading desks that match advertising to buyers using various demographic and contextual criteria.

Unfortunately, this can sometimes result in advertising showing up next to the absolutely wrong video. For example, a toy manufacturer might find its advertisement placed in an adult video, or a government agency could have its message inserted into a video from a hate preacher. This is a huge concern for advertisers. Prior reports found that message from advertisers such as UK broadcasters Channel 4 and the BBC, retailer Argos and cosmetics brand L'Oréal were slotted into extremist content on Google and YouTube.

Google claims it previously removed nearly 2 billion inappropriate advertisements from its platforms, more than 100,000 publishers from its AdSense program and blocked ads from more than 300 million YouTube videos. Examples of inappropriate content that was removed included videos of American white nationalists and extremist Islamist preachers.

Following the theory that the problems created by automation can also be solved by automation, YouTube has invested in using machine learning to try and regulate the content uploaded to the site. The scale of the service makes it impossible for a human-only solution anyway: 400 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute, and 5 billion videos are viewed daily.

The key to Google approach is better detection and faster removal driven by machine learning. It has developed new machine learning technology in-house specifically to identify and remove violent extremism and terrorism-related content "in a scalable way." These tools have now been rolled-out, and according to the company it is seeing "some positive progress" already.

It cites improvements in speed and efficiency -- more than 75% of the videos removed for violent extremism in the previous month were pulled automatically, before being flagged by a single human. The system is also more accurate due to the new machine learning technology, with Google claiming in many cases it has proven more accurate than humans at flagging objectionable videos. And, lastly, Google points out that given the massive volumes of video uploaded to the site every day, it's a significant challenge to root through them and find the problematic ones. But over the past month, the new machine learning technology has more than doubled not only the number of videos removed, but also the rate at which they have been taken down.

Google is also adding new sources of data and insight to increase the effectiveness of its technology, partnering with various NGOs and institutions through its "Trusted Flagger" program, such as the Anti-Defamation League, the No Hate Speech Movement, and the Institute for Strategic Dialogue. And it's using the YouTube platform to push anti-extremist messages. When users conduct potentially extremist-related searches on YouTube, they are redirected to a playlist of curated YouTube videos that challenge and debunk messages of extremism and violence.

In addition, Google is targeting videos that are flagged by users as being objectionable but don't cross the line on hate speech and violent extremism. These videos are placed in what Google calls a "limited state": they are not recommended, monetized and users cannot like, suggest or add comments to them. This will be rolled out in coming weeks for desktops and subsequently for mobiles.

While Google appears to be making a significant effort to make YouTube less likely to be misused by hate groups, advertisers and government agencies will probably have to see the results to believe them. Still, this is likely to help alleviate some of the concerns that have been building up.

However, these efforts seem aimed only at hate speech and extremism. Google has done little to alleviate concerns from brands about context and placement outside of extremist content. Advertisers are concerned about having their brands appear to sponsor content that could be damaging for their brand image even if the content is not hate speech -- like a message from a religious group placed in a video featuring a wild, drunken party.

In the recently concluded "upfronts," an annual event where advertisers buy inventory upfront for the year from broadcasters, "brand safety" was an important selling point. NBCUniversal ad sales head Linda Yaccarino pretty much led with that in her address, underscoring the benefits of human ad placement in broadcast advertising.

Google -- and others such as Facebook and Twitter -- will need to develop ways to resolve these advertiser concerns, because the larger brands that control the bulk of advertising expenditure are increasingly worried about where their brands are showing up. If the machine learning technology applied to YouTube is effective then it must be extended to also address objectionable content beyond extremist videos. It should also be able to relate advertiser messages to the videos they are placed in, and create better matches. If Google is able to do that, it will take away one of the most effective selling points from broadcasters, and help shift ad spend towards online video even faster.

— Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation

(1)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
mendyk
50%
50%
mendyk,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
8/3/2017 | 10:07:15 AM
You Get What You Pay For
Some of this is pretty funny. "Advertisers" buy blind postings because, first and foremost, they are cheap. If they want to control their brand associations, they best way to do that is to place ad with specific content providers. But of course that's more expensive to do.
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
LRTV Custom TV
ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Huawei Slowdown Casts Pall Over Network Sector
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/27/2017
Sprint's CEO Expects M&A-Related Announcement 'Soon'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/1/2017
Apple Stays Coy on iPhone 8 Launch
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/1/2017
Nokia: Software Plan Already Boosting Profitability
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/1/2017
CenturyLink: Small Biz Still Needs VoIP
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 8/1/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Following a recent board meeting, the New IP Agency (NIA) has a new strategy to help accelerate the adoption of NFV capabilities, explains the Agency's Founder and Secretary, Steve Saunders.
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
Animals with Phones
Now That's a Short-Range Plan Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.