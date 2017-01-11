& cplSiteName &

AT&T's Acumos: Transforming AI Apps From Snowflakes to Lego Bricks

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
11/1/2017
50%
50%

DALLAS -- AT&T Summit -- AT&T and Tech Mahindra have partnered on an open source artificial intelligence platform -- Acumos -- designed to make AI more widely accessible and speed deployment of AI applications.

AT&T and Tech Mahindra unveiled the platform this week ahead of the AT&T Summit. Acumos "provides the capability to edit, integrate, compose, package, train and deploy AI microservices," according to the release. (See AT&T Launches New AI, Microservice Initiatives and AT&T Launches Open Source AI Platform.)

Historically, developing new AI apps has been complex, cost-prohibitive and siloed within separate organizations. Acumos fills a gap in the industry for AI by creating an AI marketplace or app store that lowers the barrier to entry and makes AI apps more accessible to more organizations, says Mazin Gilbert, vice president of advanced technology for AT&T Labs .

A group gathers to watch a demo of Acumos in the exhibit hall at the AT&T Summit.
A group gathers to watch a demo of Acumos in the exhibit hall at the AT&T Summit.

"The problem -- which is why we started this -- is we have tens of these applications. Each of them is a different technology, different tool, different set of people, different vendor, different partner, even a different team inside AT&T," explains Gilbert. "The future is toward more automation and more data-powered automation. How do we go from tens to thousands? The answer is that we can't, it's cost-prohibitive. All these applications are independent of each other … the talent is not that readily available and we need a very disruptive approach about rethinking the whole idea of AI."

Web-scale companies like Google and Facebook are investing heavily in AI but using their own tools within their own domains, he says. Acumos provides a way to take an AI microservice from Google and connect it to an AT&T AI microservice, for example, says Gilbert. Rather than one-off, disparate results, Acumos delivers repeatable microservices, the partners say.

"Acumos helps to stitch together the outputs of many of the great AI tools in the industry so they're Legos, not snowflakes," says Gilbert. "You build a model, you upload it on the platform, the platform makes it a Lego, you can connect it with other Legos without any development. Then if you say, 'I want to run it on Amazon cloud, Google cloud, my cloud or any cloud as a microservice' -- it does it for you. It's just a download and run."

In an area where the talent gap presents a challenge -- especially for smaller organizations -- Gilbert says Acumos is a solution to lower the barrier to entry and make AI app development as easy as building a website. In the app store, users can search, browse and review AI applications to build upon existing algorithms as opposed to starting from scratch. AT&T partnered with Tech Mahindra, says Gilbert, because the challenge of speeding the development of AI applications is a hurdle not only for AT&T but also the industry at large.

AT&T and Tech Mahindra made Acumos an open source platform to provide anyone with the ability to use the service, says Raman Abrol, senior vice president of business unit head for media and entertainment at Tech Mahindra Ltd. In addition, Acumos "checks all the boxes" of Tech Mahindra's COPA philosophy, which stands for co-create, open source, platform and automation, he adds. As more companies utilize Acumos, the value increases for all users, he says.

"We see verticalization of Acumos as the next big step where all enterprises will be able to leverage their data and deliver algorithms and efficiencies to their organization while retaining their intellectual property -- as opposed to using a commercial off-the-shelf solution and training that solution on their data and transferring their intellectual property," says Abrol.

Acumos meshes with AT&T's overarching goal of furthering a software-defined network and, in the future, moving toward a more automated, zero-touch network, Gilbert says.

"The success of this going forward will be companies coming and joining us together and building this -- not as a Tech Mahindra/AT&T/Linux Foundation [initiative] -- but as a global initiative," says Gilbert.

The two organizations developed the first release of Acumos over the course of four months, and the platform is hosted by the Linux Foundation .

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photos: GE's Internet of BIG Things
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Netflix's Busy Week: Debt, Data & Video Monogamy
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/25/2017
Heavy Reading: It's Simple – Automate or Die
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/25/2017
Income Drives Cord-Cutting, Not Age: Report
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/26/2017
Comcast Not Immune to Pay-TV Declines
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 10/26/2017
Source: Egos 'Cloud' Sprint/T-Mobile Talks
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/30/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives