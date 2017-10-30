& cplSiteName &

AT&T Launches New AI, Microservice Initiatives

Carol Wilson
10/30/2017
50%
50%

AT&T this morning unveiled multiple new initiatives, all based on collaboration efforts, just in time for its annual AT&T Summit. The new initiatives address key technology areas such as artificial intelligence, microservices, expanded cloud offerings and enhanced security. (See AT&T Launches Microservice Supplier Program with IBM and AT&T Launches Open Source AI Platform.)

Two major new efforts involve a new open source artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Acumos, to be developed by AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Tech Mahindra Ltd. but hosted as an open source project by the Linux Foundation , and a new microservices supplier platform that AT&T has developed and for which IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) will now be developing microservices.

The other announcements involve expanded cloud offerings with Amazon Web Services Inc. and enhanced security offers for Box users.

On the AI front, the Acumos platform is intended to become "a marketplace for accessing, using and enhancing those [AI] applications," according to an AT&T statement. While this is the second open source project -- after ONAP -- that AT&T has developed with the Linux Foundation, this time around the network operator is getting this framework into open source more quickly so the developer community can begin its work.

According to AT&T, Acumos is an extensible framework, which will provide the ability to "edit, integrate, compose, package, train and deploy AI microservices," becoming a marketplace where those microservices can be chained to create AI services.

"Our goal with open sourcing the Acumos platform is to make building and deploying AI applications as easy as creating a website," said Mazin Gilbert, vice president of Advanced Technology at AT&T Labs, in the release. "We're collaborating with Tech Mahindra to establish an industry standard for AI in the networking space. We invite others to join us to create a global harmonization in AI and set the stage for all future AI network applications and services."

Want to know more about fronthaul and backhaul options for wireless networks, especially 5G? Join us in New York City on November 10 for Light Reading's 5G Transport and Networking Strategies. There is still time to register.

The AT&T-IBM collaboration is focused on AT&T's internal processes, trying to enable AT&T to more quickly develop microservices, the goal being to make the carrier more flexible. IBM will be creating microservices that will allow AT&T to update its business processes and the more than 2,200 applications in its IT systems to enable faster deployment of new services and capabilities.

"Our software journey has focused on virtualizing our network functions to give more speed and flexibility than the traditional hardware model," said Melissa Arnoldi, president, AT&T Technology and Operations, in a company statement. "We're now looking at the 2,200+ apps in our IT system. And we're starting to break them up into microservices to create agility, speed, and scalability that wasn't possible before. Microservices are at the very core of our vision for the future of our network."

Light Reading's Kelsey Ziser is on site at the AT&T Summit and will have further details on these initiatives in the coming days.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
SCTE Slide Show: Arris & Cisco Play Nice!
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
5 Reasons to Ignore Automation
Dennis Mendyk, Vice President of Research, Heavy Reading, 10/24/2017
Netflix's Busy Week: Debt, Data & Video Monogamy
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/25/2017
Heavy Reading: It's Simple – Automate or Die
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/25/2017
Income Drives Cord-Cutting, Not Age: Report
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/26/2017
Comcast Not Immune to Pay-TV Declines
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 10/26/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Sometimes Typing Doesn't Do the Trick... Click Here
... and you just have to yell at the screen.
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives