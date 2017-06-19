& cplSiteName &

AI Will Be Ubiquitous in 2020 but Overhyped in 2017 – Gartner

Sarah Thomas
7/18/2017
50%
50%

Artificial intelligence will be baked into nearly every new software product and service by 2020, but the rush to claim AI integration today is causing confusion, according to a new report from analyst firm Gartner.

While virtually every company across industry verticals is busy today figuring out what AI can do for their business, the hype around it is causing many to jump the gun on building and marketing AI-based products, rather than truly understanding them and their value first, Gartner Inc. says, noting that AI didn't crack its top 100 search terms on gartner.com in January 2016 but was number seven by May 2017. (See Is IBM's Watson Overhyped & Soon to Be Outdone? )

That said, by 2020, the firm expects it to be a top five investment priority for more than 30% of CIOs.

The various forms of AI are attracting equal parts interest -- for their potential to automate processes, simplify complex tasks, improve security and more -- and fear over the potential to displace jobs or even lives. (See Will AI Create More Jobs Than It Destroys?)

For more on artificial intelligence in the world of telecom, visit the dedicated automation content page here on Light Reading.

As it relates to telecom and enterprise, the threats are a little less existential, and AI is seen as augmenting humans' work rather than displacing it. Gartner defines AI as the "systems that change behaviors without being explicitly programmed, based on data collected, usage analysis and other observations." It identifies three things that tech providers need to understand in order to move beyond the hype and make AI work for them:

  • Build a collection of case studies with quantifiable results achieved using AI in order to differentiate from the more than 1,000 vendors that are "AI washing," or applying the AI label to liberally and confusing buyers.

  • Keep it simple and use proven, less complex machine learning capabilities to solve a business challenge rather than using AI just for the sake of it.

  • Offer solutions to actual business problems like process automation rather than focus on cutting-edge technology. Over half of respondents to a Gartner survey also indicated that a lack of staff skills was a top challenge to adopting AI, so Gartner advises that vendors highlight how their solutions address the skills shortage. (See IBM: AI Needs More Than Just Technology.)

    — Sarah Thomas, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, Director, Women in Comms

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    From The Founder
    Kicking off BCE 2017, Light Reading founder Steve Saunders lays blame for NFV's slow ramp-up and urges telecom to return to old-fashioned standards building and interoperability.
    Flash Poll
    Live Streaming Video
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
    7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

    At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
    7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
    7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

    When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
    7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

    Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Masergy's NFV Journey
    7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
    7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
    LRTV Custom TV
    ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
    7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
    LRTV Interviews
    Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
    7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
    LRTV Interviews
    Colt's Services Chief on Digital Delivery
    7|5|17   |   16:12   |   (0) comments

    Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
    7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

    By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
    LRTV Interviews
    Colt Sales Exec on Services Trends
    7|4|17   |   12:59   |   (0) comments

    Colt's sales director for enterprise, James Kershaw, sheds some light on the services currently in demand and how network upgrades are influencing customer demand.
    LRTV Interviews
    How Colt Capitalized on SDN & NFV
    7|3|17   |   13:41   |   (0) comments

    Mirko Voltolini, VP of technology and architecture at Colt, talks about how SDN and NFV have impacted network operations and service development.
    Upcoming Live Events
    September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
    October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
    November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
    November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
    November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
    November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
    Hot Topics
    Is IBM's Watson Overhyped & Soon to Be Outdone?
    Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 7/13/2017
    Telcos Beware: Sidewalk Labs Is on the Move
    Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/13/2017
    Politicians Rally for Net Neutrality in DC
    Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/12/2017
    Microsoft Pushes White Spaces for Rural Broadband
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/12/2017
    IBM Leads $15M Funding Round for AI Programming Startup
    Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 7/12/2017
    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
    Following a recent board meeting, the New IP Agency (NIA) has a new strategy to help accelerate the adoption of NFV capabilities, explains the Agency's Founder and Secretary, Steve Saunders.
    One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
    Animals with Phones
    Fuzzy Quick Fix Click Here
    If you can't access it, is it really broken?
    Live Digital Audio

    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.