Eurobites: EXFO Makes Move on Astellia

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Germany's Festo goes network slicing with Huawei; Telefónica looks to raise capital in Colombia; T-Systems take public cloud to Asia.
EXFO Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFO; Toronto: EXF) has acquired a 33.1% stake in Astellia , the French analytics firm, and plans to soon launch a voluntary takeover bid. Under the terms of the deal, EXFO will acquire the entirety of the founders' shares in Astellia, representing a total value of €8.6 million (US$10.1 million) at a price of €10 per Astellia share. In a statement, EXFO Executive Chairman Germain Lamonde said: "If our public tender offer is successful, we'll be able to combine Astellia's solutions and services with those of EXFO and become a world leader in the network monitoring and analytics sector and target growth opportunities such as network virtualization, 5G and the Internet of things."
German automation specialist Festo has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China's Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd to facilitate collaborative development work on using 5G slicing technology in manufacturing processes. The MoU specifically name-checks the "robot-as-a-service" concept, which is intended to enable a move away from one-size-fits-all mass production and towards "mass customizing." Cited as one of the key benefits that could arrive with the rollout of 5G networks, network slicing will in theory allow operators to provide many different types of virtualized network service over the same 5G infrastructure.
Telefónica 's Colombian unit hopes to raise around €1.8 billion ($2.15 billion) in fresh capital to reduce its debt pile and pay off a €472 million ($558.5 million) fine relating to a dispute over local infrastructure, Reuters reports.
T-Systems International GmbH , the enterprise arm of Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT), is taking its Open Telekom Cloud public cloud platform to Asia, using a data center in Singapore. The company plans to expand the range of features available on the OpenStack-based platform as and when the demand arises.
Look out -- here comes another thing-as-as-a-service! The culprit is BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA), which has launched its BT Personalised Compute Management System (PCMS), a cloud-based offering that it has perhaps inevitably dubbed a "business-platform-as-a-service." According to BT, users of the PCMS will "gain access to ready-made business support processes and functions to enable them to sell, fulfil and monetise their own portfolio of digital services." It will become commercially available in the final quarter of 2017.
Vodafone UK is hoping to attract the youth market with the launch of Voxi, a sub-brand that offers SIM-only plans that include "free" data for a range of social media apps including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. As Engadget reports, any data used for these apps will not count against the customer's monthly data allowance.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones reviews the Moto Z2 Play, which he calls 'a nice modern Android phone with good battery life and one of the nicest cameras' he's seen. The Moto Z2 Play is a Gigabit LTE-ready phone, but we were not able to test speeds that fast in the US.
It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMWare.
Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
Viavi's Koji Okamoto discusses CATV technology and trends with Alan Breznick of Light Reading. From DOCSIS 3.1 deployment to the impact of Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), bringing fiber closer to the home, and leveraging DWDM technology for business services.
At ANGA COM 2017, Cyrille Morelle, president and CEO of VeEX, updates Alan Breznick with VeEX's new products and technology. This includes VeSion cloud-based platform for network monitoring, AT2500-3G advanced spectrum analyzer and MTTplus-900 WiFi Air Expert module. He also comments on DOCSIS 3.1 deployment and Remote PHY technology.
Versa CEO Kelly Ahuja discusses with Carol Wilson the current status and trends in the SD-WAN market, Versa's innovation around building a software platform with broad contextualization, and the advantages that startups can bring to the SD-WAN market.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.