Procera Completes Sandvine Acquisition

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
9/22/2017
FREMONT, Calif. -- Procera Networks, a global leader in Network Intelligence has announced the completion of the acquisition of Sandvine Corporation, a leading provider of intelligent broadband network solutions for fixed and mobile operators.

The combined company will operate under the Sandvine name, and the executive management team will be led by Lyndon Cantor as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Expanded scale and leadership in network intelligence

The combined portfolios of Sandvine and Procera deliver the most robust Network Intelligence solutions as a new market leader in an emerging market. The new Sandvine has the broadest portfolio of solutions addressing customers’ needs for Analytics, Policy Charging and Control, Traffic Management, Security, Regulatory Compliance, and Cloud Managed Services. This combined solution portfolio significantly expands Sandvine’s addressable market and enables the combined company to capitalize on the growth opportunities of 5th generation wireless networks, Internet of Things (IoT), software-defined networks and network function virtualization.

“The new Sandvine has significant scale with over 200 Tier 1 service providers, including 12 of the top 20 mobile carriers and covering over 1.7 billion subscribers, over 500 enterprise customers, and over 40 OEM partners in nearly 100 countries worldwide,” said Lyndon Cantor, President and CEO of Sandvine. “This scale will enable us to accelerate our innovation engine and expand our solution and services offerings to better serve our customers’ needs.”

Delivering on the vision of closed-loop automation for customers

Today, network operators are focused on reducing expenses while at the same time trying to enhance the experience of their subscribers through innovative offerings and improved quality of service. Sandvine and Procera have been trusted solution partners in this journey to aid operators and enterprises in more intelligently managing their networks. As the virtual and cloud paradigm shifts existing network architectures, these needs have evolved from simply identifying network issues to requiring automation and closed-loop actions. The combined capabilities of the new Sandvine will enable the company to lead the charge in delivering these solutions through continued innovation in machine learning, heuristics and behavioral analysis to deliver the most robust in-line digital decisions based on Network Intelligence.

“As networks expand and become increasingly virtualized and cloud delivered, there is a greater need for more sophisticated and automated Network Intelligence solutions. The new Sandvine is the only vendor that has the breadth of use cases that serve the evolving customer requirements for in-line closed loop automation,” continued Cantor.

“We believe the merger between Procera and Sandvine is a strong endorsement for the next phase of development and maturity in the Network Intelligence Market,” said Sarah Wallace, Director, Service Enablement, AI & Analytics, IHS Markit Technology. “The requirement for in-line closed loop capabilities driven by intelligence for digital decision-making is consistent with our research in Analytics and AI markets.”

Combination creates substantial benefits for customers and partners

Significantly increased scale to support customers and partners – The new Sandvine has deep relationships with many of the world’s largest operators and enterprises. The combined organization has significantly increased scale and resources to expand new product initiatives, offer greater depth of service offerings and provide enhanced support for both our partners and customers.

Increased investment in product innovation – The combined business will be accelerating innovation investments in Behavioral Analysis, Automation, and Cloud solutions. Sandvine will have the only ‘closed loop’ capabilities powered by network intelligence, positioning it uniquely to enable its customers to drive OPEX savings with network and workflow transformation.

Expanded breadth of use case capabilities – The combined company offers best-in-class solutions in the Network Intelligence market for Analytics, Policy and Charging Control, Security, Regulatory Compliance, Traffic Management, and Cloud Managed Services. The powerful combination of the two companies adds significant technology synergies that result in over 100 use cases across Sandvine’s solution verticals.

Enhanced offerings to enable cloud managed services – The combined company will provide channel partners and service provider customers the broadest and most differentiated portfolio of virtual and cloud delivered Network Intelligence solutions. Sandvine’s Cloud Services solution is a unique cloud-based offering that integrates Analytics, Policy Charging and Control, Traffic Management, and Security use cases as a single managed service for enterprise networks.

