& cplSiteName &

Nokia Bares AaaS for Telco Clientele

Iain Morris
10/3/2017
50%
50%

Finland's Nokia is giving its service capabilities a good workout with the launch of an analytics-as-a-service (or AaaS) product for telcos that want to derive insight from analytics without having to invest in their own analytics capabilities.

Usually not one to pass up the opportunity for an acronym, Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) has come up with the fairly humdrum Analytics Services label for its latest product. But Dennis Lorenzin, the vice president of network planning and optimization for the company's Global Services division, described it as an analytics-as-a-service move during a press briefing in London this week, perhaps unintentionally exposing AaaS to the wider world.

The Finnish vendor has become increasingly reliant on innovation in software and services for earnings growth and last year said its ambition was to create a "significant" standalone software business with the margin profile of a large software company. (See Nokia to Create Standalone Software Biz, Target New Verticals.)

Nokia's overall operating margin was 10.2% in the recent April-to-June quarter. Software giant Microsoft had an operating margin of 22.7% during the same period.

Today's launch ties in with a broader company strategy of persuading telcos to focus on their marketing and customers and leave the running of the networks to Nokia. (For more details, see this story on our sister site, Telecoms.com.)

"Through automation and analytics and artificial intelligence, we are driving operators to do less network planning and optimization in house," says Igor Leprince, the head of Global Services for Nokia. "We can run networks much more efficiently than an independent network provider." (See Nokia's Leprince Wants to Be King of Enterprise.)

Nokia's AaaS sits on top of a software platform called AVA, which uses crowd-sourced data and machine learning to generate insights into network performance.

Another component of the service is a so-called "augmented intelligence" system called Nokia Shannon Intelligence, which the Finnish vendor appears to have inherited with its €15.6 billion ($18.3 billion) takeover of Alcatel-Lucent last year.

Originally developed by the Bell Labs research and development unit, Shannon Intelligence is basically designed to make sense of data trends that could aid decision-making within telco organizations.

"It's a commercial model that has zero capex for customers," says Lorenzin. "Customers benefit without having to invest in infrastructure servers and these kinds of things."

Lorenzin says the service works by taking data from the operator's network and combining this with other sources of data outside its premises to produce useful intelligence.

Such insight could help to reduce dropped calls by up to 35%, claims Nokia, and lead to improvements of between 20% and 40% when it comes to resolving network problems.

Want to know more about cloud services? Check out our dedicated cloud services content channel here on Light Reading.

The analytics offering sounds like it would hold greater appeal for smaller network operators that lack their own global resources, but Nokia insists that some of the industry giants are looking to it for innovation in this area as well.

Leprince says that many operators have balked at the capital investment required to develop similar analytics capabilities.

"This is a three-digit-million-dollar investment for us every year," he says. "Vodafone and Verizon can afford that but it is a lot of investment."

One potential concern is over data privacy, acknowledges Lorenzin, but Nokia is taking care to "anonymize" data whenever this is a requirement.

"Data privacy is the first or second topic that comes up on the table," he says. "There are use cases where operators don't really bother too much about exposing data and others where they might want to retain privacy. It's a use-case-specific approach."

The Global Services division, which underwent a restructuring earlier this year, today accounts for about a quarter of group sales, which hit €5.6 billion ($6.6 billion) in the recent April-to-June quarter. Global Services then reported stable revenues, compared with the year-earlier period, with the overall networks business suffering a 5% decline. (See Nokia to Split Mobile Biz, Rejig Management After Mobile Boss Quits.)

While the Finnish vendor has grand ambitions for its applications and analytics software division, this accounted for just 6% of group sales in the second quarter, although its revenues were up 9% year-on-year.

Nokia says it is in discussions with telcos about the latest analytics offering.

— Iain Morris, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
AT&T: Is It a Bird? A Plane? No, It's a COW!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/27/2017
The Strange Case of Gas Pumps & Bluetooth Skimmers
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/28/2017
Sprint's 'Magic' Small Cell Takes to the Air
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/27/2017
Analysts: Dish Is in Dire Straits
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/27/2017
Facebook Signs Highlights Deal With NFL
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/27/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Now That's a Good Connection! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed