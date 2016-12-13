Ciena Adds Analytics Platform to Blue Planet

HANOVER, Md. -- As the newest capability in Ciena's Blue Planet portfolio, Blue Planet Analytics generates deep network insights through big data to help network operators make smarter, data-driven business decisions. As part of the overall strategy to enable fully autonomous networking via Blue Planet, the new capability and related applications gives operators the ability to visualize and identify trends in order to create more profitable services, better predict capacity requirements, and anticipate potential network and service disruptions before they take place.

Blue Planet Analytics combines analytics with orchestration and policy. It utilizes machine learning on data collected from multiple sources in order to improve the end user experience and simplify network operations. For example, Blue Planet Analytics and the related Network Health Predictor (NHP) application will notify a network operator well in advance if a network element has the potential to fail and requires attention. With Blue Planet Analytics and NHP, the network operator not only avoids costly network downtime and decreases repair or maintenance costs, it continues to provide a positive, uninterrupted user experience for customers.

By Integrating network analytics with orchestration and policy systems, Blue Planet Analytics helps operators to continue on the path to a more autonomous network and is a strategic evolution of Ciena’s Blue Planet software suite. Built on Blue Planet’s open design and extensible micro-services-based architecture, Blue Planet Analytics supports data collection from any source, including multiple network vendors, layers and physical or virtual domains. It can also take advantage of third party big data cluster systems such as Hadoop, Cloudera, and Hortonworks.

Ciena is bringing two powerful new capabilities to market:

Blue Planet Analytics – a robust and flexible software framework for collecting and normalizing data from any source across the network, and integrating with upper-layer analytics applications available from Ciena or from third parties.

NHP – a new application designed to work with Blue Planet Analytics that provides proactive network assurance and advanced visualization, intelligently assessing the likelihood of failures across the optical, Ethernet, and IP layers before they impact end customers. NHP is the first in what will be a family of analytics applications for Blue Planet Analytics.

The benefits of Blue Planet Analytics are also available “as a service” through Ciena Specialist Services. Analytics Services utilize Blue Planet Analytics and related applications to help operators quickly realize the benefits of big data, intelligent automation, and operations.

Blue Planet Analytics and the NHP will be available in February 2017.

Ciena Corp. (NYSE: CIEN)