Altice USA Adds CTO Philippe Le May

NEW YORK -- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video service operators in the United States and the provider of Optimum and Suddenlink-branded internet, TV and phone services, today announces leadership appointments effective immediately: Terry Cordova has been promoted to Vice Chairman, Business Development – Network & Technology Services, and Philippe Le May has been named Chief Technology Officer.

In his new role, Mr. Cordova will help to deliver on the Company's U.S. network and technology growth strategy efforts and represent the collective technical capabilities, interests and offerings of Altice in the U.S. to current and potential partners within the telecommunications and media space. He will report to Altice USA Chairman and CEO, Dexter Goei, and partner with the Company's Co-President and Chief Operating Officer, Hakim Boubazine. Mr. Cordova previously held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Altice USA, and prior to Altice's acquisition of Suddenlink Communications he served as Suddenlink's CTO.

Dexter Goei, Chairman and CEO, Altice USA said, "Terry is a respected leader in our industry and within Altice USA, and has made substantial contributions to the Company, spearheading the advancement of our fiber-to-the-home network, upgrading our networks and formulating strategic external partnerships for the Company. He is the ideal person to take on this strategic role as we position Altice for continued success and further growth in the U.S.”

Mr. Le May will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer, and will focus on accelerating the development and delivery of key initiatives such as the build out and expansion of our fiber network infrastructure, developments and evolutions to our new home communications hub, wireless technology initiatives and next generation products and services. Mr. Le May has more than 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry and joined Altice France in 2006, serving since 2008 as its CTO. He has successfully led the Company's full-scale fiber build, implementation of its home communications hub, and massive deployment of 4G/4G+ technology in France. He will report to Hakim Boubazine, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer at Altice USA.

Hakim Boubazine, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer added, "Philippe's vast experience in fixed and mobile technologies, executing a full-scale fiber build, integrating systems, and developing solutions that strengthen networks will provide significant benefits to Altice USA customers as we enhance the overall customer experience. His notable background and proven success in quickly and effectively implementing technology and operational strategy make him a terrific addition to our team."

