ADTRAN Reports Record 2Q Earnings

Operator demand for software-defined networks helped ADTRAN generate record second-quarter sales of $184.7 million for the period that ended June 30, 2017.

By comparison, ADTRAN earned $162.7 million during the second quarter of 2016, marking an increase of 12%. Earnings were up 14% versus the first quarter of 2017.

Network solutions revenue -- domestic and international -- reached $155.5 million, up 12% over the same period a year ago. Services and support revenue reached $29.1 million, representing 21% growth versus 12 months prior.

When it came to regions, the quarter domestic markets earned $146.7 million (79% of total sales) and international business reached $38 million (21% of total). Year-over-year, domestic sales grew 10% and international sales increased 31%, according to the vendor.

"Both numbers were driven by increasing demand for our ultra high-speed solutions," said Tom Stanton, ADTRAN chairman and CEO, in an earnings call Tuesday morning.

